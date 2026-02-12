Misk Pharma enters UAE through exclusive UNIMED partnership

Misk Pharmaceutical Industries, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Jordan, has officially announced its entry into the UAE healthcare market through an exclusive distribution agreement with United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC. The partnership was formalised at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, marking the start of Misk Pharma’s commercial operations in the Emirates.

Under the agreement, UNIMED — a subsidiary of the Mohamed C Obaid AlMulla Group will provide the regulatory, logistical and supply chain infrastructure required to launch Misk Pharma’s portfolio in the UAE. While Misk Pharma will lead sales and marketing initiatives, UNIMED will facilitate market access through its established network of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies nationwide.

The agreement was signed at the UNIMED stand (S13.A10) by Ahmad Jarrar, general manager of UNIMED, and Dr Amr F Nairoukh, general manager of Misk Pharmaceutical Industries, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Jarrar said: "We are pleased to welcome Misk Pharmaceutical Industries to the UAE. At UNIMED, we position ourselves as a gateway for regional innovation, and this collaboration reflects that commitment. By combining the heritage of the Mohamed C Obaid AlMulla Group with Misk Pharma’s manufacturing capabilities, we are strengthening access to high-quality pharmaceutical products for healthcare providers across the country."

Dr Nairoukh added: "The UAE is a highly sophisticated and strategically important market for us. Securing the right distribution partner was essential to our expansion strategy. UNIMED’s proven logistics expertise and in-depth market knowledge make it an ideal collaborator. We are confident that its robust distribution network will support the successful introduction of our initial portfolio in the UAE."

The partnership will initially focus on Misk Pharma’s gastroenterology, respiratory, neurology and specialised bone health therapies, with the first shipments expected to reach the UAE later this year.