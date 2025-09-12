Mira Developments: Turning the quietest summer month into a season of record sales

In Dubai real estate, summer and especially August is usually the quietest time of the year. The industry braces for empty showrooms and thinner pipelines. Mira Developments, however, set out to change that.

"August is supposed to be the worst month in real estate. Everyone expects low numbers, no energy and a slowdown. It was a challenge worth taking. With Marwan Al Kindi, founder of Lighthouse Properties, we asked ourselves a simple question – what if we break this rule? That’s how the Summer Offer came to life, and as a result, August became the best month in Mira’s history. Over 3,600 brokers from 1,000 agencies showed up, and the sales hit record volume. We learned that when you dare to challenge the ‘impossible,’ the market can respond in unexpected ways."

For an entire month, agents and brokers enjoyed an exclusive package of complimentary perks: dining at Locus Gastrohub, free barbershop services by S&B, a bakery and coffee bar, VIP meeting rooms, and even a fully equipped podcast studio with technical support from Mira Business FM sound engineers. All of this was hosted within Art of Living, home to the Mira Developments Sales Gallery.

All brokers were welcome to make the Sales Gallery their office away from office and more than 3,600 professionals from 1,000 agencies answered the call. The results paid off tenfold: instead of the expected dip, August delivered the highest sales volume in Mira’s history. The initiative proved once again that creative thinking and unconventional approaches can rewrite the rules of the market.

The summer offer also strengthened Mira’s growing partner network. Many new agencies joined the developer’s ecosystem, laying the foundation for ambitious expansion into new markets and branded residences. Others achieved personal bests with Mira’s portfolio – including the Rolex-winning champions of the Summer Offer competition, Teodora Radu and Qildor Homes Real Estate.

The announcement of the Summer Offer winners flowed naturally into another milestone: Mira Developments’ first-ever annual Broker Awards. The event honored the top five agencies of H1 2025 with celebratory Rolex watches. Fifth place went to KYG Prestige Properties, followed by Superior and Serendipity in fourth, AKT Real Estate in third, Seven Luxury Real Estate in second, and Aeon & Trisl taking the top spot and with it, the grand prize of a BMW.

H1 2025 has already marked strong milestones for Mira Developments: the continued success of Trussardi Residences in Dubai, Gianfranco Ferré Residences on Marjan Island, the unveiling of Mira Coral Bay in Ras Al Khaimah – the world’s first multi-branded waterfront community and international projects like POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB in Switzerland. Mira has also announced its entry into the Sultanate of Oman with land acquisitions in Salalah.

