Minimally invasive procedures on the rise in the UAE

With an abundance of information available directly from professionals online, patients now have the option to make well-informed decisions about their health and procedures. Customers these days take the time to educate themselves about the latest machinery, technology, and process before choosing to have work done.

Dr Afif Kanj, specialist plastic surgeon, CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital, said: “It makes the world of a difference working with patients who are knowledgeable about machinery and know exactly what they want to achieve, which is something we’ve been seeing more of as of recent. Our patients want fast results and expect quality services using the latest and state-of-the-art machines. Research is constantly being done by companies who make these machines, and machines are always going through cycles of upgrades to produce the best results with little side effects as compared to totally invasive procedures.”

“We at CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital have made it our priority to offer only the top-of-the-line and finest machines for our patients. An example of this is Cellfina, the world’s most advanced machine, that we use at our hospital to successfully treat cellulite,” Kanj added.

Dr Kanj recommends the patient checking in with the clinic or hospital and familiarising them-self with the machinery and skills of the staff. “We have a 100 per cent customer satisfaction at our hospital because of our commitment to providing the world’s top most quality machinery coupled with exceptional staff skill. Machines are user-dependent; an exceptional machine requires an equally exceptional level of skill and expertise to operate it. Our doctors are highly qualified and trained to ensure optimum results and nothing less than perfection.”

The Cellfina system is the only FDA-approved minimally invasive solution to improve the appearance of cellulite and skin dimpling. The machine works to smooth affected skin and treat the underlying fibrous band and fat bulges, which are the cause of the issue. The system operates under the principle of subcision, using a microneedle injected into the skin, and is an in-office procedure lasting an hour with a downtime of less than 24 hours. Suitable candidates for the procedure are those between the ages of 20-60 with visible cellulite on their thighs and buttocks wishing to be confident again in a bathing suit.