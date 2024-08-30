Mindful Sofa — A revolutionary blend of comfort and wellness

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:58 AM

Natuzzi Italia has unveiled the Mindful Sofa, a cutting-edge creation from the Natuzzi Design Centre, as part of the esteemed The Circle of Harmony — 65th Anniversary Collection. This remarkable addition to the Comfortness Collection represents the brand’s innovative design philosophy, merging the essence of comfort with holistic wellness to offer an unparalleled relaxation experience.

The Mindful Sofa is more than just a piece of furniture; it represents a new standard in relaxation, inspired by the natural harmony of the human body’s movement. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this sofa redefines the paradigm of comfort, seamlessly integrating it with wellness — a core element deeply rooted in Natuzzi’s DNA.



The Mindful Sofa, part of Natuzzi’s new Comfortness concept, blends comfort with wellness through its carefully designed shape and innovative mechanism. It offers personalised comfort with independent control over the headrest, lumbar support, and footrest.