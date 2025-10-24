Mindfire Technologies CTO Rejeesh Kumar featured as keynote speaker at MSP Global 2025 in Barcelona

Mindfire Technologies LLC, a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions and managed services, recently announced that its chief technology officer, Rejeesh Kumar, had been selected as a featured speaker at the prestigious MSP GLOBAL conference. Held on October 22–23, 2025, at the iconic PortAventura Theme Park in Barcelona, Spain, the global event brought together top managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, and industry leaders to explore the future of digital transformation, automation, and cybersecurity.

Kumar’s invitation to speak underscores Mindfire's commitment to driving strategic innovation in the cybersecurity landscape. As CTO, Kumar brought over two decades of experience in technology leadership, focusing on pioneering secure, scalable solutions for enterprises worldwide. A Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), he had spearheaded Mindfire's growth into a trusted partner for natively integrated cyber protection, empowering MSPs to deliver robust services ranging from backup and disaster recovery to vulnerability assessments and AI-driven threat detection. His work had been instrumental in helping clients navigate complex cyber challenges, ensuring business continuity in an era of escalating digital risks.

"MSP GLOBAL represents a pivotal gathering for the managed services community, and we're honored to contribute our insights from the frontlines of cybersecurity," said Kumar. "Barcelona's vibrant energy will inspire meaningful discussions on how MSPs can harness emerging technologies to build resilient, future-proof infrastructures. I'm excited to share Mindfire's real-world strategies that turn potential threats into competitive advantages."

The MSP GLOBAL agenda was packed with high-level networking opportunities, product premieres, and agenda-setting sessions designed to accelerate business growth — from sales optimisation and M&A strategies to automation and AI integration. Kumar's session explored how service providers can leverage integrated cyber protection tools, drawing on Mindfire's nearly five years of hands-on experience with scalable platforms that streamline operations and enhance client trust.

For more details on the event and Kumar's participation, visit the MSP GLOBAL Speakers page.