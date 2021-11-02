Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai honours breast cancer survivors

Millennium Plaza Hotel commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness month with an insightful and engaging session honouring the survivors and creating awareness for guests and activists at their restaurant Views@61. Breast cancer is one of the prevalent types of cancer in the UAE, with the number of sufferers increasing by 20 per cent since 2009, according to figures released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The Breast Cancer Awareness session aims to generate awareness about the importance of regular breast screening as a key preventive measure against breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadi Ammache, general manager, Millennium Plaza Dubai, said: “We want to show our sincere commitment in keeping a healthy community. Health is our number one priority that is why we always strive to offer healthy alternatives and help in creating awareness. This Breast Cancer Awareness month, we want to honor the heroes of our society who have not only fought this challenging battle, but are inspiring others and giving a ray of hope.”

The key highlights of the session were the stories shared by the brave warriors of breast cancer that focused on the importance of breast cancer awareness, educating them on proper examination methods and key indicators for them to look out for. A pink themed cake cutting day was organised on October 28 bringing together the hotel’s management, staff, guests and the brave warriors.

The Millennium Plaza Dubai is hitting their 10th anniversary mark next month and plans are underway to engage their followers and guests with numerous activities in the months ahead. For more information and bookings please visit www.millenniumhotels.com.