Milkor UAE and Republikorp sign agreement for UCAV collaboration in Indonesia

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:45 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:50 PM

Abu Dhabi based Milkor UAE recently signed an agreement with Indonesian Republikorp for the research, development and manufacturing of the Milkor UCAV in Indonesia.

The agreement entails the setting up of manufacturing facilities and the transfer of technology to Indonesia. The companies said that the first aircraft will be flying in Indonesia in 2024 and will form part of the indigenisation programme as set forth by the Indonesian Ministry of Defence.

Julian Coetzee, CEO at Milkor UAE, said: "We are excited to see our relationship grow within the aerospace market, and the cooperation between Milkor and Republikorp will solidify our commitment towards advancing defence capabilities in both the UAE and Indonesia."

The Milkor UCAV is a male unmanned aerial vehicle with a MTOW of 1,300 kg capable of reaching altitudes of 30,000ft with a range of 2000km using SATCOM communication. The platform is weaponisable with multiple munition options.