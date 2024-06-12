Milestone in Quality Education

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:25 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:32 AM

Emirates International School Jumeirah (EISJ) is proud to announce that they have recently been rated as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA. Established in 1991, the IB World School provides the highest quality international education for students aged 3-18 and is conveniently located in the heart of Dubai.

With 33 years of heritage, the school’s new rating of ‘Very Good’ is a testament to its continuous commitment to academic excellence and long-standing dedication to going above and beyond for students. A future fluent school surrounded by history, EISJ has just opened its recently renovated Annex; a building tailored towards the academic success of Year 12 and Year 13 students. Fitted with Science Labs, a Students’ Lounge, Library and Student Conference Rooms, the facility allows senior students to have an exclusive area to learn and meet with academic leaders. Upon further examination of their KHDA inspection report, the school has impressively been awarded ‘Very Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ across an array of categories including Teaching, Learning Skills, Assessment, Curriculum Design, Student Wellbeing, and Personal Development.

The school’s unique demographic blend of nationalities, lends itself to a Global Minded Curriculum, which supports students and families, both academically, culturally, and socially. Cross-curricular links and connections to everyday life are well embedded in the curriculum. Graduates of the school have successfully gained admission to some of the world’s leading universities including the University of Stanford, University of Oxford, and Kings College London. The school’s participation in sporting programs, performing arts, and core subject interschool competitions ensures EISJ continues to be prestigious in the UAE. Emirates International School Jumeirah offers an extensive after-school activities program; encouraging students to develop self-confidence, persistence, and leadership abilities. One of the school’s most popular after-school activities is Model United Nations. On June 21-23, the school will host its famous MUN Conference, with hundreds of students and schools from across Dubai participating. The event is one of the highlights of the school year and showcases the leadership abilities of EISJ students and young people in the region.



To discover more about Emirates International School Jumeirah, visit www.eischools.ae or book a school tour by calling 04-3489804.