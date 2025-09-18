  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.1°C

Milestone in infertility treatment: Doctors at Fakih IVF use AI breakthrough to help infertile couple Conceive

The innovative technology is undergoing clinical trials in collaboration with Fakih IVF

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 12:36 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Carrefour exits 4 countries in 10 months as HyperMax expands: What you should know

Carrefour exits 4 countries in 10 months as HyperMax expands: What you should know

Dubai: Doctors urge families to take flu shot, warn of possible complications of disease

Dubai: Doctors urge families to take flu shot, warn of possible complications of disease

In a major milestone for reproductive medicine, specialists at Fakih IVF Centre in Dubai have successfully achieved a pregnancy using an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to locate extremely rare sperm during surgical retrieval. The achievement brings renewed hope to couples once considered untreatable due to severe forms of male infertility.

The innovative technology, SpermSearchAI, is undergoing clinical trials in collaboration with Fakih IVF. The system uses deep learning to assist embryologists by instantly highlighting viable sperm during complex procedures.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Emirates Islamic, GJ Properties partner on Dubai project

thumb-image

UAE: 'Risk greater' every year Net Zero is delayed, industry experts say

thumb-image

Sharjah Police get special training to help people of determination, says official

thumb-image

A greener UAE: Meet changemakers shaping the future

thumb-image

People taking Wegovy experience reduced food noise, boosted mental well-being

 

In this case, a 32-year-old male patient diagnosed with non-obstructive azoospermia (NOA), a condition where no sperm are detected in semen samples, had previously shown no chance of natural conception. During microsurgical testicular sperm extraction (microTESE), no sperm were initially seen under the microscope. With the support of AI, embryologists identified viable sperm within the tissue, enabling successful intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The couple, who had been trying to conceive for two and a half years, are now expecting a child.

Dr Ranjith Ramasamy, consultant urologist at Fakih IVF Centre, explained: “This was a patient with no visible sperm under the microscope. Without the AI system, the procedure might have been declared unsuccessful. Instead, the technology enabled the identification of viable sperm, providing the couple a genuine chance at parenthood.”

Traditionally, treatment for NOA involves lengthy manual searches through testicular tissue under high-powered microscopes. If no sperm is found, cycles often end without success. Early studies suggest that AI-assisted sperm detection not only reduces search times significantly but also improves success rates by identifying sperm that might otherwise be overlooked.

Globally, similar trials are underway across fertility centers, with early results showing promising improvements in treatment accuracy and patient outcomes.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in infertility care across the region, offering new hope to couples who once had no options.