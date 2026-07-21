Mileo Dubai introduces a residential-style hospitality concept for families and extended stays

Mileo Dubai has introduced a residential-style hospitality concept for families, business travellers and guests planning longer stays on Palm West Beach. Developed under the direction of Yasam Ayavefe, the property combines one- and two-bedroom apartments with the services and facilities of a hotel.

Each apartment includes a kitchen, living area, separate bedrooms and storage, allowing guests to maintain everyday routines during longer stays. According to Mileo Dubai, the concept offers apartment-style living alongside hotel services including housekeeping, maintenance, reception, dining and wellness facilities.

Families can prepare meals, manage children's routines and use shared living areas while continuing to access hotel services. According to Yasam Ayavefe, the aim is to provide the flexibility of a temporary home while maintaining the convenience and security associated with hospitality.

The property also includes a kids' club, rooftop pool, spa, sauna, salon and a 24-hour fitness studio, allowing families to spend more time within the property. Business travellers can work from their apartments or use the business room and meeting facilities, while cafés and dining venues provide spaces for informal meetings.

Located on Palm West Beach, Mileo Dubai offers direct beach access while remaining close to Dubai Marina, The Walk and other parts of the city. According to Yasam Ayavefe, the location allows guests to move between work commitments, family time and leisure without changing accommodation.

The property said longer stays place greater importance on internet reliability, appliance maintenance, laundry services, cleaning schedules, storage, privacy and noise management. Mileo Dubai added that its service model is intended to become more personalised as a guest's stay progresses while respecting privacy and individual routines.

Mileo Dubai also offers a range of food and beverage venues, including all-day dining, cafés, rooftop outlets and speciality restaurants, giving guests multiple dining options throughout an extended stay.

"Longer-stay guests remember the practical details," said Yasam Ayavefe. "Comfort is not only about design. It also comes from reliable maintenance, quiet spaces, useful storage, responsive service and the freedom to continue familiar routines."

The property is intended to serve families seeking additional space as well as professionals looking for accommodation that supports both work and personal commitments in one location.

Mileo Dubai said it will assess the performance of its residential-style hospitality model through guest feedback, service response times, repeat bookings and the use of its family, wellness, dining and business facilities.

For Yasam Ayavefe, the long-term success of the property will depend on consistent service delivery, with cleaning, maintenance, privacy, service timing and staff responsiveness helping create an experience that feels like a temporary home rather than a conventional hotel stay.