Milano, the bathroom and sanitaryware brand from Danube Group, has unveiled refreshed packaging for its foundational shattaf range at Big 5 Global 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre. Featuring the new Shattaf Man logo, the packaging celebrates Milano’s 20-year journey and pays tribute to Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, who transformed a simple bathroom essential into a global business that today sells over one million shattafs every month.

The unveiling brings renewed attention to the product category that laid the foundation for the brand’s establishment in 2006. Widely recognised across the region as the ‘Shattaf Man’, Sajan built his business around the belief that personal hygiene is a basic necessity rather than a luxury.

Commenting on the launch, Anis Sajan said: "When I started selling shattafs in Dubai, I never imagined that this simple product would one day become my identity. Having sold millions of shattafs over the past three decades, I have always believed that hygiene is something everyone deserves, irrespective of their background. The shattaf gave me the foundation to build Milano, and today, I take immense pride in being known as the Shattaf Man. This new packaging is a tribute to where we started, the customers who trusted us and the journey we have built together."

Adding a touch of humour, he said: "The world has Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Hitman and 1% Man, each with their own mission. Some fight villains, some save the world, one hits sixes and another offers payment plans. But I have a different mission – spreading hygiene across the world. That’s what the Shattaf Man stands for!"

Milano offers approximately 50 shattaf variants across different designs, shapes, materials and colours, including plastic and metal options, with a three-year warranty. The brand has also introduced the Milano Travel Shattaf for customers who wish to maintain their personal hygiene routines while travelling.

From its beginnings in Dubai, Milano’s shattaf range has reached markets across the Middle East, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Europe, Africa and Russia.

Reflecting on the brand’s legacy and future, Sahil Sajan, director of Milano by Danube, said: "The shattaf represents the foundation on which Milano was built. As we celebrate 20 years of Milano, this launch is an opportunity to recognise the vision and entrepreneurial journey that started it all. Our responsibility as the next generation is to preserve that legacy while continuing to innovate, expand our offerings and strengthen the trust customers have placed in Milano. The Shattaf Man identity is a reminder of our beginnings and something we want to carry forward as the brand continues to grow."

Today, Milano’s shattafs are distributed through a network of over 5,000 traders across the Middle East, Danube Home’s retail showrooms, project supply channels and international exports.