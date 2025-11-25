  • search in Khaleej Times
Milano makes a strong impact at Big 5 Dubai 2025, anticipating expanded collaboration and business growth

Brand showcases latest sanitary ware and water heater innovations at dedicated booth in Dubai World Trade Centre

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 9:57 AM

Milano, a leading brand in bathroom and water heating solutions, celebrated a highly successful opening day at Big 5 Dubai 2025, reporting exceptional visitor engagement, strengthened industry connections, and increased commercial interest at its dedicated exhibition booth located within the Dubai World Trade Centre. The first day welcomed a diverse audience of international professionals, including contractors, developers, architects, interior designers, project consultants, and distributors, who visited the Milano stand to explore its newest product innovations and technology-driven offerings.

Milano presented an extensive portfolio of sanitary ware and water heater solutions, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to elevating product engineering, design excellence, and sustainability standards within the global bathroom solutions industry. The showcased collection included advanced water heating systems designed for energy efficiency and safety, alongside a modern range of sanitary ware featuring premium materials, ergonomic design, and long-lasting durability. Live product demonstrations allowed visitors to engage closely with product functionality and performance, reinforcing Milano’s reputation for delivering reliable and aesthetically refined solutions.

Attendees praised the brand’s impressive booth design, interactive experience zones, and focus on user-centric innovation — elements that align with regional trends in smart technology, wellness living, and environmentally conscious construction practices. This enthusiastic response affirmed Milano’s strategic direction and highlighted strong market demand for premium yet accessible bathroom and water heating solutions.

“We are extremely pleased by the overwhelming response on the first day of Big 5 Dubai. The engagement and feedback received from partners and visitors strengthen our commitment to continuous innovation and excellence. Milano remains focused on creating smart, reliable, and beautifully designed solutions that enhance everyday living experiences. We look forward to productive days ahead and deeper collaboration with industry leaders," said Sahil Sajan, director of Milano.

Big 5 stands as the region’s premier event for the construction and built environment sector, once again bringing together industry experts and decision-makers from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. With thousands of participants and specialised platforms covering urban design, HVACR, and sustainable technologies, the exhibition continues to serve as a crucial hub for networking, collaboration, and market insight.

Milano will continue to showcase its complete product portfolio and host interactive demonstrations throughout the event, inviting visitors to discover the next generation of bathroom and water heating solutions.