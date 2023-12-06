Milano by Danube showcases innovative sanitary ware at Big 5 Global Exhibition

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 5:14 PM

Milano by Danube, a pioneer in innovative sanitary ware, is set to captivate attendees at the Big 5 Global Exhibition, the MEASA region's premier construction industry event. Taking place until December 7, at Dubai World Trade Centre, this exhibition promises a dynamic platform for industry leaders and innovators.

With a focus on Milano's cutting-edge contributions, the brand proudly unveiled its distinguished WC and shattaf collection at the exhibition, embodying a perfect fusion of functionality and aesthetics.

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Big 5 Global stands as the construction industry's premier and most significant gathering, anchored in Dubai, attracting buyers from all over GCC."

Milano Danube's water heaters, ranging from 10 to 100 liters, take center stage with a five-star energy rating, competitive pricing, and a seven-year replacement guarantee—a testament to Milano's commitment to value, guaranteed by Sajan. Premium materials like 316L stainless steel thermostatic elements, along with innovative features such as Dry Block Technology and a generously sized magnesium anode, underscore the brand's dedication to quality and durability. The construction includes a specialised PU foam layer for superior insulation and optimal energy efficiency, resulting in an impressive 15 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to competitors.

As COP 28 unfolds, Milano reinforces its commitment to sustainability by promoting solar water heaters in 200L and 300L sizes. These eco-friendly systems harness solar energy, providing an efficient and renewable alternative. Milano continues to spearhead innovation, offering environmentally conscious options for consumers seeking greener alternatives.

Sahil Sajan, director of Milano, emphasised, "Milano appreciates and commends the UAE Government's efforts in advancing sustainability and urging both public and private organisations to explore more environmentally friendly options."

"We invite the attendees of BIG 5 to experience our sustainable solutions at Hall 4, Stand D173 until December 7," added Anis Sajan.