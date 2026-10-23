Milano by Danube records 250 per cent international sales growth

Milano by Danube, a leading sanitaryware and building materials brand, has recorded a 250 per cent increase in international sales compared with the corresponding period last year, supported by its expansion into global markets and direct shipments from China. The company is now targeting $25 million in quarterly international business.

Although Milano by Danube has facilitated direct shipments from China for three years, the model gained traction in 2026 amid geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions. These developments accelerated adoption of its Global Direct strategy, formally introduced at the April 2026 Canton Fair.

The strategy allows customers to place orders through Dubai while receiving shipments directly from China, contributing to a 60 per cent increase in the brand's international customer base since April.

Previously, many customers sourced Milano products through Dubai before arranging onward shipments. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the advantages of direct sourcing, helping customers avoid additional routing costs.

Ready stock in China enables the company to dispatch orders within 15 days. Customers can also consolidate products, including water heaters, faucets, WCs, showers, shattafs and electrical switches, into a single mixed container.

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, said: "Global trade is changing, and businesses must adapt to how customers want to source their products. Our decision to strengthen inventory availability in China while managing international business through Dubai has given us a competitive advantage. Customers who previously depended on shipments through Dubai can now source the same Milano products directly from China without incurring additional routing."

Milano by Danube has participated in the Canton Fair's April and October editions for five years, using the exhibition to strengthen distributor relationships and expand internationally.

The first phase of the October 2026 fair, held from October 15 to 19, attracted strong buyer interest, according to the company. The second phase, scheduled for October 23 to 27, is expected to generate further opportunities.

Anis Sajan added: "Milano is already a well-recognised brand across the Middle East and Africa because of the quality of its products. Our ambition is to take Milano beyond these traditional markets and establish it as a global brand. Russia represents a significant opportunity, alongside markets such as Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, where our products have already gained acceptance."

Sahil Sajan, director of Milano by Danube, said: "The response during the first phase of the Canton Fair has been extremely encouraging, with a strong inflow of customers from different parts of the world. We expect this momentum to continue into the second phase. Our ready-stock position allows us to respond quickly and dispatch orders within 15 days, giving customers an advantage when time is critical. We are focused on converting this interest into business, targeting a further 250 per cent growth over the next two quarters and $25 million in sales within a single quarter."

The company sees Global Direct as an additional growth engine alongside its established Dubai-based distribution operations.