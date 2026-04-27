Milano by Danube introduces “Global Direct” strategy at Canton Fair amid global shipping uncertainty

Milano by Danube, a leading global lifestyle and home solutions brand, has introduced its new “Global Direct” logistics strategy at this year’s Canton Fair, responding proactively to ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions across key global shipping routes. The Global Direct model is designed as an agile logistics approach that enables the brand to ship products directly from its international hubs to partners across global markets, bypassing traditional transit routes.

The move comes at a time when conflict-driven disruptions across major shipping corridors have led to delays, rising freight costs, and operational uncertainty for businesses reliant on conventional shipping networks. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Milano has restructured its supply chain model to ensure uninterrupted deliveries to its partners worldwide.

Through its Global Direct approach, orders placed at the Canton Fair are fulfilled directly from Milano’s global hub in China and routed straight to destination markets. This reduces dependency on congested Middle Eastern transit points, significantly cutting delays and enabling faster, more reliable deliveries.

Speaking about the strategy, Sahil Sajan, director of Milano, said: "The current global environment has made businesses rethink how they operate and move products across borders. We recognised early that waiting for traditional shipping channels to stabilise was not an option. Our Global Direct model ensures that our partners continue receiving products on time while maintaining cost efficiency and supply continuity."

Milano’s presence at the Canton Fair received an overwhelmingly positive response from international traders, distributors, and partners, many of whom are actively exploring alternative logistics solutions to sustain operations amid growing uncertainty.

The company also observed a clear shift in conversations at the event, with traders across regions seeking dependable alternatives to conventional shipping routes to avoid prolonged delays and disruptions.

Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, this year’s Canton Fair saw strong global participation. The event remained vibrant and well-attended, drawing visitors, buyers, and business leaders from across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, underscoring the resilience of global trade.

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, added: "What stood out at the Canton Fair this year was the resilience of global businesses. The fair was packed with buyers from around the world, and a common concern was finding faster, more reliable ways to keep operations running. Our Global Direct strategy directly addresses that need and positions Milano as a reliable partner during uncertain times."

As businesses continue to navigate an evolving global trade landscape, Milano’s strategic shift reflects its focus on adaptability and supply chain innovation. With Global Direct now in motion, the brand is reinforcing its position not only as a lifestyle solutions provider, but as a partner capable of addressing modern logistics challenges.