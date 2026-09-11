Milano by Danube brings 500+ traders together as supply chain disruptions reshape business

Milano by Danube brought together more than 500 traders and business partners from across Dubai and the UAE at its annual traders meet at Ritz-Carlton DIFC, as the company addressed the growing impact of geopolitical tensions and global supply-chain disruptions on international trade.

The gathering came at a time when businesses across the UAE are navigating rising freight costs, evolving shipping routes and uncertainty around the international movement of goods. Against this backdrop, the event focused on Milano by Danube’s evolving sourcing and supply-chain strategy, with discussions around how the company is working to create greater flexibility, efficiency and resilience while continuing to support its extensive dealer network across the UAE.

The current geopolitical environment has highlighted how quickly disruptions in one part of the world can affect businesses and consumers elsewhere. For companies dependent on international sourcing, longer shipping routes, freight volatility and uncertainty around delivery timelines have made supply-chain resilience increasingly important.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman, Danube Group, said: "The biggest lesson from the current global situation is that supply chains cannot be treated as a back-end function anymore. They have become a strategic part of the business. When shipping routes change or costs increase overnight, you need the flexibility to respond. This is why we have been looking closely at our global sourcing and building a more direct model."

He added: "Milano was born in the UAE, and Dubai has been at the heart of our journey and has been an important market for us since inception. Our traders have played a significant role in building the brand and taking it closer to consumers and more than 500 of our traders and business partners with us at this event is a strong reflection of the relationships we have built."

Despite the challenging environment, Milano by Danube continued to invest in the UAE, opening two new locations during this period. The brand launched a showroom in Deira focused on its export traders, while also opening its first-ever experiential centre in Maleha, Sharjah, designed to offer customers a more immersive experience of Milano’s diverse product portfolio. These investments reflect the brand’s confidence in the UAE market and its commitment to building for long-term growth, even during periods of uncertainty.

Further adding to the ongoing challenges, Sahil Sajan, director, Milano by Danube, highlighted, “Despite the challenges we faced, including freight rates increasing nearly tenfold from $1,000 to $10,000, we never stopped our imports or compromised on our commitment to. While several players chose to scale down, we continued to invest, maintain supply and support our customers, allowing us to capitalise on the additional market share that became available. We have always believed that every challenge brings an opportunity. Just as we did during COVID, we chose to adapt and act decisively. As a result, instead of slowing down, Milano grew by 20 per cent in this period."