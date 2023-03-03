Miguel Cunha a leading podiatrist shares the importance of footcare

Founder of Gotham Footcare PC, Dr Miguel Cunha is a leading podiatrist in New York City. Following graduation from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in 2007, he completed surgical training at Georgetown University Hospital and Washington Hospital Center in 2010.

Publications such as US News and World Report, CNBC, Time Magazine, and Martha Stewart Living have featured his work.

A boutique foot health clinic and surgical centre, Gotham Footcare offers both non-surgical and surgical treatment options for all foot and ankle conditions, including dermatological and sports medicine conditions as well as musculoskeletal deformities like bunions and hammer toes.

Dr Cunha treats runners' sports-related injuries, including neuromas, plantar fasciitis, and Achilles tendonitis, in addition to providing cosmetic, minimally invasive, and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. In addition to extra-corporeal shockwave therapy, cryosurgery, TENEX, and regenerative medicine, he offers the latest cutting edge therapeutic and minimally invasive techniques.

Providing exceptional care and compassion means showing genuine concern for each patient, according to Dr Cunha.

In addition to helping others, Dr Cunha enjoyed learning about different health issues. He considered becoming a dermatologist when he began thinking about a career in medicine because he wanted to help people with acne and rashes through his hands. However, once he had the chance to do surgery, he decided he couldn't stop doing it.

Instead of focusing on just one field, Dr Cunha became a podiatrist to provide patients with footcare and treatment for various skin conditions on their feet as well as a surgeon and dermatologist. With foot surgery, patients are now able to walk on healthy feet again without pain and enjoy regular activities without pain in the future.

As a result of Dr Cunha's vision, Gotham Footcare was established in 2012 to provide patients with an exceptional experience they cannot find anywhere else. In order to provide compassionate care with exceptional results, he envisioned a network of highly trained and skilled professionals using cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities in New York City. A fifth-floor location for Dr Cunha in midtown Manhattan and a Woolworth building location in downtown Manhattan are located by him.

As well as spending time with his wife and two handsome boys, Dr Cunha enjoys psychology, travelling, cooking, photography, and architecture.