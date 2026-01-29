Midland Doctors celebrates 20 years of service at gala dinner in Dubai

Midland Doctors celebrated 20 years of dedicated healthcare service with a Gala Dinner at Park Hyatt Dubai, attended by close to 400 guests, including doctors, partners, donors, and supporters. Members of the Midland Doctors executive committee were also present, marking a strong leadership presence at the milestone event.

The evening highlighted the organisation’s journey of providing compassionate, accessible healthcare, as well as 13 years of MDMI Hospital in Tandali, Muzaffarabad, a cornerstone of its clinical services.

During the gala, Midland Doctors announced key developments, including the newly established Blood Bank at MDMI Hospital, enhancing emergency and lifesaving care, and a dedicated Orthopedic Department, expanding access to specialised treatment, trauma care, and rehabilitation. Plans were also shared for the further development of the Pediatric Emergency Department to strengthen rapid, specialized care for children.

Chairman Syed Yusuf Iftikhar spoke passionately about support for children and expectant mothers in Nur Goth, where Midland Doctors provides free healthcare and daily nutritious meals to school children. He highlighted the importance of education and sports and the ongoing partnership with The Citizen Foundation, which built a primary school in the village and plans to expand to a secondary school.

The organisation also highlighted its Child Nutrition Program in Mirpur, addressing childhood malnutrition through nutrition support, monitoring, and community engagement.

The evening was marked by active engagement from attendees, many of whom expressed interest in volunteering and shared ideas for future growth — reflecting a shared commitment to expanding Midland Doctors’ impact.

“This gala celebrates not only our past achievements but also our future mission,” said Chairman Syed Yusuf Iftikhar.

“We remain committed to providing compassionate, ethical, and accessible healthcare for all, especially our youngest and most vulnerable patients.”

Midland Doctors provides quality medical services to underserved communities through MDMI Hospital in Tandali, Muzaffarabad, and community-based programmes, including child nutrition initiatives and healthcare support in villages such as Nur Goth.