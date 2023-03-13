Middle East Digitalisation in Oil and Gas to host gala dinner

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:28 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:31 PM

The Middle East Digitalisation in Oil and Gas (MEDO) conference together with the Digital Energy Expo announced recently that it will be hosting a gala dinner on the evening of the first day of the event. The gala dinner, which is scheduled to take place on March 14, will offer attendees a unique opportunity to network with other professionals in the industry, exchange ideas, and enjoy an evening of fine dining and entertainment.

The gala dinner will also witness the launch of the ‘Digital Association for Oil and Gas’, a unique entity that will bring together the digital energy community, acting as an informed voice to digitalise and grow the oil and gas and energy sector, advocating its members’ views across various governing bodies and organisations.

The gala dinner promises to be a highlight of the MEDO conference, with attendees enjoying a sumptuous meal featuring a range of Middle Eastern and international dishes. Guests can look forward to an evening of entertainment, including music and cultural performances, providing a unique opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The MEDO conference, which is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of March at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, UAE, is a premier event for all digital energy professionals from within the oil and gas industry, providing a platform for industry experts to explore the latest innovations and technologies driving digital transformation in the sector. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering a range of topics, including the impact of digitalisation on the industry, net-zero emissions, and the future of the energy sector.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the MEDO networking gala dinner, which promises to be an unforgettable evening of networking and entertainment," said Benedict Samuel, director – Aldrich Energy, the conference organiser. "The dinner provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with other professionals in the industry, exchange ideas, and enjoy an evening of fine dining and cultural entertainment."