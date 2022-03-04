Michelle Madonna transitions into a full-time influencer

With over 261K followers on Instagram, the content creator is ready for her next move

The online world has become an integral part of our reality. As the internet is so accessible, our freedom to pursue our interests expands. So does the variety of media channels. Social media has made communications with brands and institutions bilateral. We question information and its intentions more than ever and want real people who are closer to us to validate it. Because of this, a new authority figure has risen: the influencer.

Influencers are relatable; they feel like friends who have tried the things we want and can recommend them to us; or not. They help us make choices based on their experience. These community leaders have become more sincere intermediaries between products and consumers. That’s why big companies worldwide are investing in them to help them reach their customers.

Influencer marketing has been steadily growing since the last decade. As reported by Influencer Marketing Hub, the industry went from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $ 9.7 billion in 2020. In 2021, it soared to $13.8 billion, indicating steady growth. This year, the market is projected to expand to a whopping $16.4 billion industry. In 2021, the number of influencer marketing related services grew by 21 per cent. A large majority of 93 per cent of marketers reported implementing influencer marketing in their strategies. The research also revealed that consumers are more likely to follow influencers who look like everyday day people.

Michelle Madonna didn’t have any of this information back in 2011 when she established Flower Children only, a women’s accessory company. She did see potential in social media to help her promote her products, especially Instagram, which was only beginning at the time. Madonna’s shareable and relevant posts helped the brand grow in popularity and grab the attention of celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Hilton, and Gigi Hadid. Ten years later, the account has amassed over 261K followers on Instagram. This success led the entrepreneur to transition into a full-time influencer career.

Madonna is a proud Latina; the fashion advice and outfit ideas featured in her account are partly meant to reach minorities looking for inspiration on how to dress based on their body type and ethnicity. The scope of her audience is still broad, and it has generated collaborations with brands like Lexus USA, UGG, Delta Airlines, The Bachelor NBC, and Zappos.

Instagram’s 1.3 monthly users make it the preferred social platform for brands who use influencer marketing strategies, and it’s also Madonna’s favorite. “When I started my business, Instagram was a different place. But what I love about it is how it continues to evolve with what’s going on in life. I look at my fashion from then and see how my style has evolved too, I love that I get to share that with my followers.”

Innovations in the web continue to open markets and create spaces for interaction. Advances will propel content creators to develop new ways to engage with their audiences and lead the way to a more transparent relationship between buyers and sellers. Madonna is excited about the future of social media and is prepared to adapt to it.