MGD opens new outlet in Mazyad Mall

Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 9:00 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) is all set to launch its biggest showroom in Abu Dhabi at Mazyad Mall, Mussaffah. The showroom will be inaugurated by Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, and vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, today. The new showroom at Mazyad Mall will be the largest showroom of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Abu Dhabi. Spanning across 5,000+ sq ft, the showroom at Mazyad Mall will be the 12th and largest showroom of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Abu Dhabi. It will showcase over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries in gold, diamond and precious gemstones, comprising traditional, modern and daily wear jewellery.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “The new showroom at Mazyad Mall will be our flagship store in Abu Dhabi, that aims to provide our customers with a phenomenal jewellery shopping experience. It gives us great joy to witness the acceptance of our brand amongst Abu Dhabi residents, which has fueled our expansion in the emirate. With every new store launch, we are steadily inching towards our goal of becoming the largest jewellery retailer in the world.”

There will also be a dedicated facility for customised jewellery designing, where customers can get their dream jewellery at a reasonable price with the help of professional jewellery designers and skilled artisans. The showroom will also have a luxurious lounge space, facilitated to provide customers with a comfortable shopping experience.

With the upcoming festive season, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has also launched pay 10 per cent advance campaign, where customers can block the gold rate by paying 10 per cent of the total amount as an advance. At the time of purchase, if the gold rate increases, customers can purchase at the booked rate and incase it reduces, customers can purchase for the lower gold rate.