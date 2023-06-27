MGD expands global presence with new showroom in London

Malabar Gold and Diamonds currently has an extensive retail presence in 11 countries in the Middle East, the Far East, India, the US and the UK

Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 8:23 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has launched its new showroom in the UK in London. This marks the global jewellery brand’s expansion into its 11th country of operation.

The inauguration of the new showroom was conducted by Lyn Brown, member of parliament for West Ham and shadow minister for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, in the presence of Abdul Salam K P, vice chairman of Malabar Group, Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Faisal A K, head of manufacturing at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, other senior Malabar Gold and Diamonds management team members, customers and well-wishers.

“We are immensely proud to launch our inaugural showroom in London. What began as a single jewellery showroom in 1993 has now grown into an expansive global enterprise spanning 11 countries. Our dedication to delivering an exceptional jewellery shopping experience, encompassing top-quality products and exemplary service, has been the driving force behind our ascent as the premier Indian international jewellery retailer. As we mark the 30th anniversary of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, we are one step closer to our dream of being crowned as the world’s largest jewellery retailer. We express heartfelt appreciation to our customers, shareholders, team members, and associates for their invaluable support throughout the years, as they have been an integral part of our journey," said M P Ahammed, chairman at Malabar Group.

The showroom in London, which is in the East shopping centre on Green Street, will house a wide collection of gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery in addition to exclusive brands and collections curated by MGD from over 15 countries. The new store will also showcase an extensive collection of bridal jewellery, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear and office wear.

“The new showroom in London not only marks a significant milestone for Malabar Gold and Diamonds but also carries immense importance of being the cornerstone for our growth aspirations in the region and play a pivotal role in shaping our future endeavours and fostering growth. Over the years, we have catered to the needs of customers residing in the UK and Europe through our diverse array of stores located in India and the Middle East. The persistent demand from our customers for a physical presence in Europe has led us to establish our presence in the region as a priority. In addition to crafting a unique experience for jewellery lovers in London, we also aim to leverage our experience of adorning over 10 million brides to redefine and make bridal jewellery shopping more accessible and convenient in Europe," added Shamlal Ahamed.

“Upholding the motto of ‘Make in India; Market to the world’, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has been instrumental in the proliferation of Indian jewellery at the global stage; crafting, promoting, and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, heritage, culture and tradition to a global audience. Our expansion into the UK signifies a significant step in this direction. The ambitious and exciting plans that we have laid out for the future include strengthening our retail presence in existing markets, as well as expansion into new markets such as Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand," commented Abdul Salam K P.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has consistently demonstrated a commitment to adapt its operations and practices to the evolving technological and business landscape. To enhance overall efficiency and provide exceptional and differentiated service to our customers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has embarked on a journey of technological advancement, transforming into a technology-driven organisation with omnichannel retail capability. To achieve this, they have formed strategic partnerships with renowned global technology giants such as Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, E&Y, and Deloitte.