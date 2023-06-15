Metropolitan Premium Properties launches dedicated team to exclusively market and sell developer projects

The ‘Exclusive Sales Team’ will cater to developers who are looking for one agency to exclusively market and sell their projects

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) – a full-service real estate agency and the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company, has launched its ‘exclusive sales team’ that will be dedicated to helping developers across the UAE with the marketing and sales of their projects.

This strategic move is aimed at catering to boutique developers who have projects in niche areas and beach and waterfront properties, including villas and penthouses, communities and residential buildings. Also, through the Group’s Institutional Sales team, the company will advise developers on buying/selling plots and full buildings and help prepare a comprehensive range of services designed to optimise developers’ marketing and sales strategies.

MPP will leverage the Metropolitan Group’s international customer database of HNWIs enabling the exclusive sales team to tap into a ready pool of buyers primarily from the CIS, Europe and other countries. This extensive network of potential buyers, combined with Metropolitan’s industry and marketing expertise, will help developers maximise sales opportunities and showcase the unique value propositions of their exclusive projects.

Earlier this month, the team in Abu Dhabi sold the entire Ohana by the Sea development, a collection of 45 premium villas located at the Dubai and Ghantout border, in under 30 days. The transactions mark one of the quickest off-market sales in the UAE for an entire development of villas given to an agency on an exclusivity basis. Over 80 percent of the villas were sold, off-market, to VIP clients of the Metropolitan Group consisting of customers from various European and CIS countries.

“With more international developers choosing the UAE to launch their projects, we are witnessing a rising trend of these developers entrusting real estate agencies with their prized developments,” said Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO at Metropolitan Premium Properties. “With the introduction of the exclusive sales team, Metropolitan Premium Properties is well-positioned to meet the demands of this growing market and provide exceptional services to both developers and buyers. With our expertise, extensive network and unwavering dedication, we aim to be the go-to partner for developers seeking to achieve exceptional results in their sales and marketing efforts."

Maria Kharlamova, head of department of the exclusive sales team, said: “Following the recent success of Ohana in Abu Dhabi, we are already in talks with several UAE and international developers for potential exclusivity agreements. With our strong experience in off-plan sales, brand visibility, reputation in the market and strong database of ready buyers, our team will be able to take on entire projects from A-Z including the sales and marketing functions. The team will work closely with developers to identify their specific goals, craft effective marketing plans and implement strategies that maximise project visibility and attract potential buyers."

The newly established department will be staffed by a team of experienced professionals who possess deep knowledge of the real estate market. They bring a wealth of expertise in handling exclusive sales and marketing campaigns for pre-launch, off-plan and ready projects.

For more information on the project sales team, please click here or call +971 50 750 2801.