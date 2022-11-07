Metamoonshots: Aim for galactic-level success with the platform

By Vivek Mishra Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 2:29 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 2:31 PM

The metaverse and crypto industry is a fast-paced world, with new developments and success stories coming out every day, it is the place to be if one wants to make a good profit in the 21st century. Crypto has become a go-to choice for investors and is increasingly gaining a favoured light in the international community.

But with so many investors and buyers flocking to crypto and metaverse, if you want to succeed you need to stay ahead.

metamoonshots is an investor-favourite community-driven crypto investment platform. Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Sal Shah, metamoonshots is a dynamic platform where users can come together to discuss and strategise, interact with well-known crypto investors and get first dibs on investing in the most lucrative upcoming projects.

metamoonshots has helped multiple VCs and blockchain startups in raising funds in the seed and private rounds and many firms have been able to find a footing and succeed because of the expert backing of metamoonshots. To date, metamoonshots has worked with over 100 crypto projects and has facilitated some of the best crypto investments.

Shah comments: “We all have seen the emergence of the metaverse and witnessed the rise of cryptocurrency. Their potential — is very vast, and the general public can see a couple of major projects at the forefront but within our community, we find some rare gems with massive successes and returns. At metamoonshots, we have users from all ages and demographics, and with their help, we can culminate and offer an unmatched social and intellectual experience.”.

metamoonshots is an established name, not just among investors but also for developers. Shah explains, “All crypto developers know the value of favourable word-to-mouth conversations. When startups and budding projects come to us, we vet them thoroughly and give them a chance to pitch themselves to our community. This way our community of investors get to see the most promising crypto projects at the right time and can make better investments. And developers get to put themselves in front of their target audience and gain investors. It is a win for all!”.

metamoonshots is most prominently known for its AMA (ask me anything) segment of developers. Developers introduce their project to the community and then open the floor to answer a wide range of questions- reaching a wide audience of metaverse investors. These discussions capture investors’ attention longer than any advertisement can and investors can assess the project through the developer’s answers.

But metamoonshots’ features don’t end there. Other lucrative features they have are — connections with industry experts, VCs and KOLs. An active social media following gives projects a concentrated space for crypto investors. Business strategy consultations from the metamoonshots team.

The metamoonshots community is an active one and keeps in step with all the happenings in the world of crypto and the metaverse. metamoonshots offers its platform users some lucrative crypto giveaways - in the form of airdrops and WLs and other prizes.

metamoonshots ingeniously works on a simple strategy - startup projects get a chance to pitch themselves to their target audience and pique their interest, and build brand recognition, while investors get to find their tribe and stay ahead of the curve. Investors trust metamoonshots to find new projects to invest in because all the companies that get featured on the platform are handpicked carefully by experts.

Vivek Mishra is the Wealth Analyst at Wealth Mantra Consultant.