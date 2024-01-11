MetaHomes revolutionises accommodation and real estate investment with innovative technology; enters UAE market

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 12:48 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 12:56 PM

In an unprecedented move, Metaworld Technology, a leading innovator in the realm of technological advances, officially announced its much-anticipated and ground-breaking platform — ‘MetaHomes’, which is poised to revamp and redefine the industry standards. MetaHomes is said to be a game-changer new-age real estate portal that aims to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions covering buying, selling, renting and holiday homes, all under a single roof, providing convenience, efficiency, and transparency. The customer-friendly web portal is expected to make it easier for buyers, sellers, owners, tenants and agents to interact with each other and finalise their requirements hassle-free.

MetaHomes, even before its official launch, has generated much hype in the rapidly growing and evolving real estate sector of the UAE, particularly in Dubai, which is considered a global premium tourism destination. The launch of this strategic game-changing platform comes at a time when the real estate sector in Dubai is booming and has emerged as one of the most preferred choices of investments and tourism. As a transformative force in the industry, MetaHomes is committed to prioritising cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and internet of things (IoT) solutions, aligning with Dubai's cosmopolitan nature. The new portal allows for an immersive experience, be it for the buyers, sellers, or renters, allowing them the power to virtually tour luxurious properties – all from the comfort of their living room.

Investor sentiment in Dubai remains outstandingly positive and the residential market continues to experience an impressive upward trend. In the UAE, the absence of property taxes, high rental yields, low overall price per square meter and the implementation of residency and golden visa programmes, among a wide array of other investment-conducive initiatives, will continue to attract buyers, driving growth.

In an exclusive executive meeting held on January 10, Jerry Wu, CEO of Metaworld Technology, highlighted the global significance of MetaHomes, saying, "Dubai serves as the epicenter of innovation and progress, and MetaHomes is a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of real estate. We are thrilled to offer a platform that marries cutting-edge technology with the ever-evolving needs of the real estate market."

With this much-thought-out and meticulously designed platform, Metaworld Technology aims to provide a global reach as it would cater to both local and international clients, offering a treasure trove of properties from around the globe, presented with diligent attention to detail and user-friendly navigation. The platform is simple, clutter-free, and easy to use.

Recognising the evolving needs of the industry, MetaHomes extends exclusive offers tailored for real estate companies seeking to list their properties on the platform. These offers come with distinct advantages, providing companies with enhanced visibility, a broader audience reach, and a technologically advanced platform to showcase their listings. Its integration of state-of-the-art technologies ensures a user-centric experience, facilitating informed decision-making for buyers, sellers, and renters alike.

Metaworld Technology, understanding the need for a robust platform for people looking for a variety of accommodation options, including homestays, hotels, vacation homes, apartments, and more, has also launched its exclusive application – MetaHomes. It is free to download and is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and on Apple Store for iPhone users.

With the grand launch of MetaHomes, Metaworld Technology has created a stride in the real estate sector by incorporating the much-needed technological aspect to it. MetaHomes is poised for significant milestones, including growing listings and upcoming announcements that will further transform the real estate industry. MetaHomes, in the future, aims to continue to shape the real estate landscape with its focus on innovation, services, R&D, and a global perspective.

Visit www.metahomes.net for more information.