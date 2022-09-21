Metaboundless presents first-ever avatar concert in the Arab world

Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 5:55 PM

The concert is an impressive and unique experience not to be missed, marking a major step for masses of users into the metaverse. MetaBoundless has partnered with the Algorand Foundation for this concert to mint NFTs for each concert-goer–serving as their digital ticket into the show. Metaboundless has also partnered with Apparel Group, the retail industry leader in the region, as the platinum sponsor and the leading e-commerce platform 6thstreeet.com as the official merchandise partner of this first concert of the future in the Arab world. Fans can expect unique web3/ NFT fashion that will further push the uniqueness of the first 'Concert of the Future — A Step into the Metaverse'.

This historical release is the first step towards accessing the exciting world of Web3, metaverse, NFTS and DAOs. The Concert of the Future — A step into the Metaverse is the first time Arabic music legends and superstars will unite in a dynamic series of virtual worlds to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to fans. Starring Ragheb Alama, Saad Lamjarred and Michel Fadel, the virtual concert will be released live to fans on October 20, which comprises of new and old hits from these superstars. The tickets can be purchased online at //metaboundless.io/. However, these are not just any tickets. These tickets give you NFT rewards through the Metaboundless claims portal, and these NFTs have unique benefits to be revealed over time. The ticket sales went live on September 15.

Metaboundless aims to simplify and utilise Web3 tools to create a bridge between superstars, content creators and influencers. For The Concert of the Future– A Step into the Metaverse, Metaboundless has partnered with Algorand, a leading blockchain network known for its environmental friendliness, hyper-low fees, and user-friendly ecosystem of applications.

Shamir Ozery, head of Web3 at the Algorand Foundation, said: "We’re excited to be part of the Middle East's first-ever metaverse concert. The artist avatar NFTs will serve not only as a commemorative token of a user's participation in this first-of-its-kind experience but will also build a community among attendees and demonstrate utility, serving each guest's ticket into the virtual experience. It is a great opportunity for music fans to experience some of the creative use cases first hand for digital assets beyond cryptocurrencies.”

Talking about the partnership with Metaboundless, said: "This is the first time my avatar will be revealed to the virtual world. Fans all over the world will see me in a new way and be able to access memorabilia from this event as NFT rewards for purchasing tickets. Everything in this concert is unique, this is the way to go for concerts in the future, and I am keen to keep up with the future and popular trends."

Ma3lem Saad Lamjarred said: "I witnessed similar global experiences for futuristic concerts, and I am sure that this concert will be something very unique for our beloved fans. I am excited for the fans to see me and my unique digital avatar in the virtual concert."

Fadel added: "The changes in the market and the music industry always require us to keep up with new trends. I am excited to partner with Metaboundless to deliver these trends to a larger audience and help use some of these innovative tools to give more power to the fans.”

Dharmin Ved, CEO, 6thstreet.com, said: "At 6thstreet.com, we are all about setting trends for the future generations. As a first experience with a celebrity-led avatar and NFT concert, we want to create a similar experience for the fans and ticket holders when it comes to the merchandise by creating fashion items that will also be inspired and linked to the web3 space and NFTs."

Metaboundless aims to connect celebrities with their fans using tools from the Web3 world. Metaboundless is also looking forward to building its partnership with the Apparel group, the retail conglomerate in the GCC and 6thStreet.com in order to deliver exciting merchandise options to link the real and the virtual world for a community-led experience. The world of media and entertainment will be transformed over the next decade, and Metaboundless aims to be at the forefront of this change. The company is presently in discussions with other leading artists to bring onboard as well.