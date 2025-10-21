MERED and Herzog & de Meuron unveil architectural masterpiece on Abu Dhabi’s waterfront

MERED, the award-winning international developer, has partnered with Herzog & de Meuron to design its landmark waterfront development on Al Reem Island. The Swiss architectural practice — recipient of the Pritzker Prize and the RIBA Royal Gold Medal is renowned for projects that balance cultural heritage with bold contemporary design. With this project, the firm will bring its signature vision to one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive waterfront locations, offering sweeping views of the Azure Lagoon, the sea, the Al Reem skyline, and Saadiyat Island.

Herzog & de Meuron’s portfolio includes some of the most influential architectural projects of the 21st century, such as the Tate Modern in London, 56 Leonard Street (the Jenga Tower) in New York, the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Beijing National Stadium (Bird’s Nest), the M+ Museum in Hong Kong, 1111 Lincoln Road in Miami, the Mandarin Oriental on Lake Como, and the Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli in Milan. With over 600 projects across more than 40 countries, Herzog & de Meuron are celebrated for their precision, sustainability, and deep respect for urban and cultural context.

MERED’s upcoming project, Riviera Residences, will feature over 400 elegantly designed apartments and 12 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. For this landmark development, Herzog & de Meuron drew inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, expressed through shimmering mother-of-pearl façades that capture natural light. The design resonates both locally and internationally, creating a powerful sense of place. The interiors and amenities, also designed by Herzog & de Meuron, are elegant, functional, and thoughtfully detailed, offering a refined aesthetic throughout.

Nature lies at the heart of the development, with landscaped gardens, towering trees, and serene green spaces creating a lush oasis. Residents will enjoy a host of world-class amenities, including four stunning swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, dedicated indoor and outdoor yoga areas, wellness spaces, a padel court, table tennis, and an ice bath. Indoor and outdoor lounges with fireplaces and family areas provide inviting spaces for relaxation and socialising. Riviera Residences will also feature one of the region’s most luxurious promenades, lined with greenery and home to cafés, fine dining, and boutique retail — all overlooking the sea and Al Reem skyline, with easy access to the island’s pristine beaches.

Olga Bolshanina, Partner at Herzog & de Meuron, commented: "Riviera Residences is an ambitious project of a human scale that embodies the aspirations of its context — an extension of a dynamic global community and the beginning of a vibrant neighbourhood. Developed from the inside out, it is composed of floating slabs and stacked rooms — some fully glazed, others with distinctive bay windows — offering a variety of spatial experiences and degrees of privacy. Aggregated together, these ‘houses in the sky’ define a vertical neighbourhood that balances individuality and collective life. To anchor the project on its site, we created a new typology — an antithesis to conventional podium parking — a terraced landscape that integrates parking, courtyard villas, gardens, retail, and multiple amenities into a cohesive whole. Stepping slabs mediate between street and bay, creating a human scale, while dense indigenous vegetation and water elements establish a unique microclimate for the community of residents."

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, added: "Every element of Riviera Residences carefully balances the city’s heritage with bold, distinctive architectural design. The dynamic symmetry of the layouts offers a variety of options, so every resident can find a home that suits their lifestyle. Working with Herzog & de Meuron, whose architectural vision is recognised globally, allows us to create something truly exceptional. We’re confident this project will raise the bar for waterfront living in the capital."

Al Reem Island, part of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, is known for its high-quality infrastructure, international schools, Grade-A offices, advanced healthcare facilities, and vibrant leisure options. Off-plan property weighted average prices rose by 38% year-on-year during Q2 2025, underscoring investor confidence in its long-term value.

The highly anticipated project will launch in November 2025. With MERED bringing Herzog & de Meuron to Abu Dhabi, Riviera Residences will blend innovative architecture with the city’s coastal heritage, offering residents a distinctive waterfront living experience within a thoughtfully planned community.

