Mercury receives Deemed Open Finance License approval from the Central Bank of the UAE

Mercury Payments Services (Mercury), a leading regional payments infrastructure and technology provider, has announced that it has been granted approval for a deemed Open Finance License by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). This approval enables Mercury to operate under the UAE’s progressive Open Finance regulatory framework, further strengthening its position as a key enabler of the nation’s digital financial ecosystem.

The Deemed Open Finance License authorises Mercury to provide secure, API-driven services supporting account-to-account (A2A) payments, data sharing, account aggregation, digital identity verification, and risk assessment. Mercury’s Open Finance platform will empower banks, fintechs, and enterprises to seamlessly connect and innovate, enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and financial inclusion.

This approval represents a significant milestone in Mercury’s ongoing support of the CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme. Building on its recent Retail Payment Services (RPS) License, Mercury will continue its vision under the brand name Shukria, and leverage its Open Finance infrastructure to introduce data-centric financial services that promote accessibility, transparency, and interoperability across the UAE’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Ravi Sehgal, chief business officer at Mercury, said: “We are deeply honoured by the continued trust placed in us by the Central Bank of the UAE. The deemed approval of our Open Finance License underscores our shared commitment to driving responsible innovation and strengthening the UAE’s financial sovereignty. At Mercury, we remain steadfast in our mission to build interoperable financial infrastructures that power a modern, inclusive digital economy. This milestone reflects our readiness to meet evolving regulatory standards and our ability to deliver secure, compliant, and cutting-edge Open Finance solutions, working collaboratively across the ecosystem to shape a more inclusive and sustainable financial future.”

Mercury is a Middle East and Africa-focused payments technology infrastructure and services provider to central banks, financial institutions, and national payment utilities. Headquartered in the UAE, Mercury designs and operates secure, scalable, and interoperable payment ecosystems that advance digital transformation and support financial sovereignty across emerging markets.