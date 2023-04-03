Mercury Payments Services announces the appointment of Muzaffar Khokhar as executive chairman to board

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 1:44 PM

Mercury Payments Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Muzaffar Khokhar as its executive chairman, effective immedeately.

Khokhar, the founder of Unitey Digital, and a major shareholder of Mercury is a career entrepreneur and a global executive in payments and digital ID. Before Unitey, Khokhar was a senior executive at IDEMIA, working as president of MEA as well as EVP of the digital business unit. Khokhar, a longtime resident of Dubai, is actively involved in the payments ecosystem of the Middle East and Africa and is also a non-executive director of the South African-based Akelo group, which is a part of Crossfin Holdings.

“I am excited to take up this role after being on the board of Mercury for the last 15 months. I am particularly energised by the fast-changing payments and digitisation landscape in the UAE driven by the Central Bank of UAE’s financial infrastructure transformation (FIT) programme. I shall be working closely with Muzaffer Hamid, CEO, and the rest of the management team to help drive several strategic initiatives across the spectrum.”, said Khokhar.

For more infor, visit: https://www.mercury-pay.com