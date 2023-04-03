Mercury Payments Services announces the appointment of Muzaffar Khokhar as executive chairman to board

The Splash Ramadan showcase, under the theme of ‘RamadanInBloom’ captured the zeitgeist of the season with artistic expressions of graceful and fluid styles.
Mercury Payments Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Muzaffar Khokhar as its executive chairman, effective immedeately.
Khokhar, the founder of Unitey Digital, and a major shareholder of Mercury is a career entrepreneur and a global executive in payments and digital ID. Before Unitey, Khokhar was a senior executive at IDEMIA, working as president of MEA as well as EVP of the digital business unit. Khokhar, a longtime resident of Dubai, is actively involved in the payments ecosystem of the Middle East and Africa and is also a non-executive director of the South African-based Akelo group, which is a part of Crossfin Holdings.
“I am excited to take up this role after being on the board of Mercury for the last 15 months. I am particularly energised by the fast-changing payments and digitisation landscape in the UAE driven by the Central Bank of UAE’s financial infrastructure transformation (FIT) programme. I shall be working closely with Muzaffer Hamid, CEO, and the rest of the management team to help drive several strategic initiatives across the spectrum.”, said Khokhar.
For more infor, visit: https://www.mercury-pay.com
The Splash Ramadan showcase, under the theme of ‘RamadanInBloom’ captured the zeitgeist of the season with artistic expressions of graceful and fluid styles.
I take this opportunity to thank all those who participated in the raffle and to congratulate the winners.”
Auditing helps build trust between companies and stakeholders by providing an independent assessment of financial information.
The intimate event hosted key business leaders, consul-generals, media, and top-tier influencers and celebrities.