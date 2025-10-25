MENA Investment Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi with record attendance

The MENA Investment Congress (MENA ICON 2025), hosted by CFA Society Emirates, concluded this month in Abu Dhabi after two days of engaging discussions, thought leadership, and networking among more than 400 investment professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the region and the world. This year’s congress marked the largest and most impactful edition to date, bringing together an exceptional lineup of global and regional voices to explore the forces shaping the future of finance – from artificial intelligence and innovation to private capital and global macroeconomics.

The event was further distinguished by a special recorded address from Hamad Al Mazrouei, chairman of ADGM Academy and Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, who shared an inspiring message broadcast online. His remarks underscored Abu Dhabi’s growing leadership in fostering innovation, talent development, and sustainable growth across the region’s financial ecosystem, adding prestige and strong institutional support to the congress.

The congress culminated in a headline session with Ray Dalio, founder and mentor of Bridgewater Associates and Dalio Family Office, whose fireside chat on global economic cycles, market resilience, and long-term investing drew a packed audience and left a lasting impression on attendees.

Other notable speakers included Eric Sim, CFA, Lynn Raebsamen, CFA, Dr, Aliya Babul, Brian Corish, Rob Salomon, Jai Jacob, Clay Lambiotte, Andrei Maklin, Kholoud Aldosari, Charles Myers, Lama Bou Dargham, CFA, Naji Nehme, CFA, Omer Zabit, Rabih, Tiffany, Ramy Echo, and Tamer Bazzari, CFA, each bringing diverse perspectives on investment, technology, and innovation.

A major theme across sessions was the transformative role of artificial intelligence in reshaping investment strategy, risk management, and financial advisory practices. The congress also delved into the evolving landscape of private capital, venture investing, and family offices, emphasizing MENA’s growing role as a global investment hub.

"MENA ICON 2025 was more than a conference. It was a meeting of minds dedicated to shaping the future of finance," said William Tohme, CFA, president of CFA Society Emirates. "We are proud to have brought together such an extraordinary community of thought leaders, investors, and policymakers, and we thank all our partners and participants for making this edition truly exceptional."