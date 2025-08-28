Mena Investment Congress 2025: Abu Dhabi hosts global finance leaders

CFA Society Emirates has announced the return of the MENA Investment Congress (Mena Icon) 2025, its flagship event, which will take place on September 30 and October 1, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Now in its seventh edition, the congress has grown into one of the region’s most influential gatherings for global finance leaders, policymakers, and institutional investors, cementing the UAE’s position as a hub for investment dialogue and innovation.

Designed as a platform for learning, leadership and long-term thinking, Mena Icon has become a cornerstone of the region’s financial calendar. This year’s congress will focus on AI, innovation, capital markets and family offices. Keynote speakers, panelists and delegates will explore how artificial intelligence, macroeconomic shifts, and private capital are redefining value creation, investment strategies, and policy frameworks in the MENA region and globally. The two-day event will convene C-level executives, regulators, asset managers, family offices, venture capitalists, and academics for discussions, workshops, and high-level networking opportunities.

A key highlight of Mena Icon 2025 will be an exclusive fireside chat with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, who will share his insights on economic cycles, global risk dynamics, and strategies for building resilience in an increasingly uncertain financial landscape.

The opening day will feature practitioner-led workshops covering areas such as artificial intelligence in finance, alternative investments and career building, offering practical learning for professionals at all career stages. The second day will showcase keynote addresses and panel discussions on pressing topics, including geopolitical developments, risk management, digital assets, and AI-driven disruption.

“MENA Investment Congress has evolved into more than a conference; it is a platform for learning, collaboration, and thought provoking, future-focused dialogue,” said William Tohme, CFA, president of CFA Society Emirates. “This year’s edition will connect global experience with regional ambition, enabling the finance community to lead through innovation and shared knowledge.”

The 2025 edition is expected to attract more than 500 delegates and over 30 distinguished speakers, creating a dynamic space for the exchange of ideas and investment expertise.

CFA Society Emirates, the largest CFA society in the Mena region, represents a dynamic network of over 1,300 investment professionals. Aligned with the mission of the CFA Institute, the society promotes professional excellence, ethical leadership, and continuous learning across the UAE and the broader region. Members benefit from career support services, exclusive job opportunities, and access to a growing women in investment club that fosters inclusion and leadership. With a full slate of practitioner-led events, educational webinars, and industry-focused resources, CFA Society Emirates is a key driver of professional growth in the investment community.