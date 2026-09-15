MENA fashion industry representatives set to attend BRICS+ Fashion Summit

At the end of September, Moscow will become a three-day meeting point for fashion industries from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. From September 28 to 30, 2026, the Russian capital will host the BRICS+ Fashion Summit – a fashion business forum for fast-growing economies and an accredited BRICS event. Over previous seasons, the Summit has brought together experts from 109 countries and has become an important hub for the global professional community. In a world where fashion businesses increasingly face barriers and tariffs, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit connects the most dynamic markets, bringing together experts from different parts of the value chain – from raw material suppliers to distributors – and providing investors with access to the creative industries of fast-growing countries.

The region’s interest in the forum is reflected in the composition of its delegations. In previous seasons, the MENA region was represented by speakers from Jordan, Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco and the UAE – including association leaders, designers, fashion business representatives and professors, for whom Moscow became a gateway to new dynamic markets. The upcoming season will feature Khulood Khoory, Director of Design Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Susan Sabet, Board Member and Secretary General of Egypt Fashion Week, Hind Joudar, CEO of Maroc Fashion Week, Senan Kamel, Founder and CEO of Baghdad Fashion Week and Head of Baghdad Organization for Arts and Culture (Iraq), as well as Shirene Rifai, Founder and CEO of Jordan Fashion Week.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit attracts companies from around the world: it is a unique event focused on growing markets, helping them connect with each other, exchange knowledge and experience, develop businesses and cultural projects in new markets, and collectively strengthen their influence in the industry. Middle Eastern fashion has a particularly strong presence at the Summit, evolving at the intersection of centuries-old craftsmanship traditions and a new generation of consumers who increasingly value meaning and authenticity. Meanwhile, modest fashion has long been a distinct segment of the global industry with a multi-billion-dollar market value. The business side of the event goes beyond the forum stages – organisers create opportunities for informal networking and help participants arrange meetings and establish connections, which are among the key reasons participants attend such platforms.

Shirene Rifai, founder and CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, describes the importance of the forum for growing markets: "The BRICS+ Fashion Summit introduces a fresh perspective to the global fashion industry by recognising that innovation, creativity, and opportunity are no longer concentrated in just a few traditional fashion capitals. Emerging markets have valuable knowledge, talent, and solutions to contribute, and the Summit gives them a platform to learn from one another and grow together."

Another major industry event will take place in the Russian capital during the same period – Moscow Fashion Week, which will run from September 26 to October 1. It will close the global fashion week calendar following Milan, Paris, London and New York. The programme will feature more than 70 runway shows by designers from Russia, Türkiye, Spain, the United Kingdom, China, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka and other countries.