Men of Influence Award: Seif El Hakim wins 2023 edition by the Global Excellence Assembly in New York, USA

By Vasujit Kalra Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 10:34 AM

Seif El Hakim is an international serial entrepreneur, CEO owning a portfolio of companies and ex-martial art fighter. Seif is a natural-born competitor obsessed with success and winning. His passion for sports led him to achieve great success in the Mr Olympia competition, and the character he developed through sports propelled him to success in every facet of his life. Hakim took risks, pushed boundaries, moved to different countries, rose through the ranks to become a top executive in the world's leading technology companies and became a successful entrepreneur. Today, Seif runs his businesses in six international markets and develops others, helping them achieve success in every aspect of their lives.

His exceptional and inspiring journey and outstanding achievements have earned him this international prestigious recognition. The Men of Influence Award evaluation criteria that were considered include his personal and professional background, including education, career, leadership skills, entrepreneurship, social influence, and awards. His transition from the corporate world to owning and running his businesses was a significant challenge that he overcame with discipline, commitment, and the willingness to take risks. His exceptional leadership, influencing skills, and speed in execution are admirable qualities that have contributed significantly to his success.

Global Excellence Assembly is a New York-based organisation that is dedicated to promoting and recognising performance excellence through the use of the Baldrige Excellence Framework - a proven methodology for helping organisations improve their performance and achieve long-term success. Global Excellence Assembly is committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence, and its awards programme is a key part of this effort.

Vasujit Kalra is a freelancer content writer.