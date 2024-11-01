Memoriad 2024: A global celebration of mental mastery in the UAE

With participants from over 35 countries and more than 250 registrations, this year’s Memoriad is poised to be one of the most exciting yet.

In a groundbreaking move for the world mental sports, Memoriad 2024 is set to take centre stage in Sharjah from November 7 to November 9. This prestigious international event, held only once every four years, promises to showcase the incredible capabilities of a team of 40 representing UAE with four Emirati students and other global athletes through various disciplines, including memory competitions, mental calculation, and speed reading.









With participants from over 35 countries and more than 250 registrations, this year’s Memoriad is poised to be one of the most exciting yet. Hosted by Sparkler Minds under Phase 2 Marketing, the event will take place at Skyline University, creating a vibrant hub for mental athletes and enthusiasts alike.

The founder members, including Melik Duyar, known as ‘Mr Memory’ and famously dubbed ‘the man who forgot to forget’, alongside Scott Flansburg, ‘The human calculator’, and Ralf Laue, chief arbiter of Memoriad, bring their expertise and charisma to the competition.

Among the standout competitors is Yusnier Viera, celebrated as “The Human Calendar,” whose extraordinary skills have captivated audiences worldwide. The event not only features these renowned figures but also highlights the talent from the UAE.