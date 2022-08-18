MEMORABLE INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY FOR TWO INDIAN EXPATS WITH AED 155,554 WIN FROM EMIRATES DRAW
MEMORABLE INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY FOR TWO INDIAN EXPATS WITH AED 155,554 WIN FROM EMIRATES DRAW
Dubai, UAE 18th August 2022: The week is off to an excellent start for the 46th edition of Emirates Draw winners, including two Indian expats Sandeepa Poojary, Arvind Rajendran and Khalil Roz, who hails from Lebanon - each of them winning a whopping AED 77,777 in the latest Raffle Draw.
For 29-year-old Sandeepa, the 76th Independence Day of India brought the joy of financial independence. Delighted with his win, Sandeepa said, “I had just begun participating in Emirates Draw a few months ago, and I am genuinely surprised.” Eldest brother to three siblings, Sandeepa and his father had taken a loan to build a house for their family, which he intends to now pay off with his winnings. He also plans to continue playing as matching even one number from the right makes you an instant winner.
Having spent as many as 47 years in the UAE, Khalil has also participated in hundreds of other raffles and is delighted to win for the first time in just a few attempts. When asked about his plans for the prize amount, the 74-year-old said, “While I have no specific plans yet, I will be using a portion to help a few people that I know are in need.”
Meanwhile, 30-year-old Arvind is fairly new to the UAE and is still dreamy-eyed about his win. He chuckled when asked what he has in mind for his winnings, “I never thought I would win, so I have no specific plans at the moment, but I urge others to participate and win big with Emirates Draw while also supporting its unique coral reef restoration programme.”
Since its inception eleven months ago, the socially responsible organization has distributed over AED 33 million to more than 24,000 winners. The total prizes include the one-of-a-kind AED 7 price category, which allows nearly 10% of all participants to become instant winners by only matching the first number from the right. The AED 100 million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.
Optimistic participants have another chance to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw round, which will be broadcast live this Sunday, 21st August 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing an AED 50 pencil, part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw’s leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
With their purchase, participants are entered into two weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants have the choice to be entered into a second draw with seven prize categories that start at AED 7 and include the Grand Prize of AED 100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook.
Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, please call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.