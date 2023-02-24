Members of UAE Royal Family visit International Modern Hospital

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 2:08 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 2:11 PM

The International Modern Hospital (IMH) was honoured to welcome members of the UAE royal family on a tour of its facilities recently. The hospital recently underwent an extensive renovation, which was showcased during the visit. The healthcare facility witnessed a 30 per cent increase last year and is all set to observe a 50 per cent gross revenue growth with the rebranded infrastructure.

During the tour, the royal family members were given a comprehensive overview of the hospital's new look, including its state-of-the-art medical equipment, modern design, and patient-centred approach to healthcare. The hospital has expanded its services to include a variety of medical specialities and equipment. One of the highlights of the visit was a demonstration of the hospital's new tech capabilities.

The International Modern Hospital implements several measures to ensure the safety and comfort of patients during their stay. These include enhanced cleaning protocols, strict infection control measures, and a focus on patient-centred care.

"We were honoured to host members of the UAE royal family at the International Modern Hospital," said Charlotte Riondet, CEO of IMH. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a world-class facility that delivers the highest quality of care to our patients. We are proud of the progress we have made, and we are excited to continue to serve the healthcare needs of the UAE and beyond,” added Riondet.

The healthcare facility witnessed a 30 per cent increase last year and is all set to observe a 50 per cent gross revenue growth with the rebranded infrastructure.

“International Modern Hospital is on the growth path. We have witnessed an outstanding year-end in 2022, and this fiscal year looks brighter. At IMH, we prioritise employee well-being and satisfaction, which inspires employees to go above and beyond in delivering exceptional client service. This, in turn, can lead to increased client loyalty, positive word-of-mouth referrals, and ultimately, higher revenue growth,” said Harish Agrawal, finance director of IMH.

The International Modern Hospital is a tertiary multi-speciality hospital with state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in all specialities, and with capabilities of providing treatment to all types of medical and surgical emergencies. What sets the apart is its unrivalled legacy in complex keyhole surgical cases in the region.