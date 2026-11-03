Melodica Music and Dance Academy gives over 200 students a platform to shine on stage in Dubai

For children learning music and dance, the journey goes beyond mastering an instrument or perfecting a routine. The opportunity to perform in front of a live audience can be just as important, helping them build confidence, develop discipline and discover their potential.

Recognising the importance of these experiences, Melodica Music and Dance Academy collaborated with Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall to give its students an opportunity to showcase their talents during the October mid-term school break. From October 12 to 18, between 5pm and 8pm, more than 200 Melodica students performed on stage throughout the week, presenting their musical and dance skills to audiences at the venue.

For many young performers, stepping onto a stage is a significant milestone. Performing in front of an audience teaches children to manage nervousness, trust their preparation and express themselves with greater confidence. It also encourages discipline, concentration and perseverance, as students learn that progress comes through consistent practice.

Stage performances further help students develop communication skills, connect with an audience and learn to handle both excitement and pressure. Performing alongside other students also fosters teamwork, mutual encouragement and a sense of achievement. These experiences can benefit children well beyond music and dance, supporting their confidence in school presentations, social interactions and other aspects of everyday life.

For Melodica, providing students with opportunities to perform is an important part of their learning journey. The academy believes that music and dance education should extend beyond classroom lessons, allowing students to apply their skills in real-world settings, celebrate their progress and experience the joy of sharing their talents with others.

Afshin, owner of Melodica, said: "Learning music and dance is not just about mastering a skill; it is about discovering what you are capable of. When a child steps onto a stage, they learn to overcome nervousness, believe in themselves and take pride in their hard work. We want every student to have the opportunity to experience that feeling. Through initiatives like our collaboration with Market Island, we aim to create more platforms where our students can perform, grow in confidence and inspire others. Sometimes, one performance can be the beginning of a lifelong passion."

The collaboration reflects the value of partnerships between educational institutions and community destinations in creating meaningful experiences for young people. By bringing student performances into a public setting, Melodica and Market Island helped connect families, visitors and the wider community through music and dance.

For the students who took part, the week was more than an opportunity to perform. It was a chance to be seen, heard and celebrated — a reminder that every young talent deserves a stage.

For more information, visit www.melodica.ae or call 04 559 1000.