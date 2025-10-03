Melodica Music Academy opens 26th branch in Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai

Melodica Music Academy, the UAE's premier award-winning music and dance education academy, has officially inaugurated its 26th branch in Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai. This expansion represents a significant milestone in the academy's mission to make high-quality music and dance education more accessible across UAE.

The new branch, located at Souk – Retail 23 in Arabian Ranches 3, is designed to serve a diverse community of students, ranging from young children beginning their musical journey to adults looking to refine their skills. The academy follows a comprehensive international British curriculum that fosters talent and nurtures a passion for music and dance in a professional and inspiring environment.

"We are thrilled to bring our 26th branch to Arabian Ranches," said Afshin, founder of Melodica Music Academy. "This expansion aligns with our mission to provide world-class music and dance education in strategically important communities across UAE. Melodica is set to expand its presence in the emirates with the launch of two new branches at Town Square and Festival City Dubai in the coming days," he further added.

The Arabian Ranches 3 branch will be led by experienced instructors with proven expertise in cultivating musical and artistic talent. Outfitted with state-of-the-art instruments and modern facilities, the branch ensures students enjoy a professional and motivating learning space.

"Arabian Ranches is a community that values creativity and family. By opening our new branch here, we're not just offering music lessons; we're creating a hub for neighbors to connect through music," added Maryam Rastegar Poor, co-founder of Melodica Music Academy. "We want to make music education accessible and enjoyable, helping both children and adults discover their potential and build a lifelong love for the arts."

The new branch will provide the same high-quality music courses that have made Melodica a household name in the UAE. Music lessons are offered in piano, guitar, violin, drums, and vocals. Certified international instructors and a welcoming atmosphere ensure both children and adults benefit from a vibrant and structured learning experience.

With more than 20,000 active students, Melodica has become synonymous with excellence in performing arts education. The academy has created a nurturing space where creativity thrives, and music and dance are celebrated as essential parts of life.

Beyond its academies, Melodica also operates music stores — the region’s largest retailer of musical instruments — equipping enthusiasts with everything they need to pursue their passion. The academy is expanding its presence in major locations throughout the UAE.

For further information and enrolment inquiries, call 04 559 1000 or reach out to new branch at Melodica Music Academy - Arabian Ranches.