Melodica Music Academy inspires young talent with back-to-school campaigns

As the new academic year gets underway, Melodica Music Academy has launched an ambitious Back-to-School initiative designed to nurture creativity, confidence, and musical expression among students across the UAE.

In collaboration with Aldar Academies in Abu Dhabi and the ARN Radio Network in Dubai, Melodica has introduced interactive musical programmes across six schools in Abu Dhabi and more than 30 schools in Dubai. The campaign seeks to ignite a passion for music and dance, uncover hidden talents, and make music and dance education more accessible to young learners.

During the in-school activities, students engaged directly with a variety of instruments — from piano, drums, and guitars to ukuleles. Melodica’s trained music teachers guided them through the process, encouraging experimentation and helping children discover instruments that resonated with their interests. Teachers also identified natural talents among participants, highlighting the campaign’s role in giving students their first meaningful connection to music.

Beyond the classrooms, the collaboration with ARN Radio extended the campaign’s reach by running contests, sharing inspiring student stories, and creating engagement opportunities for families and young musicians across Dubai.

Afshin, founder of Melodica Music Academy, said: "As a musician myself, I know how powerful that first encounter with an instrument can be. With this Back-to-School campaign, our aim is to give children that spark — an opportunity to build confidence, creativity, and joy through music."

To ensure affordability, Melodica is offering up to 30% off on music and dance classes as part of the Back-to-School season. The programme includes trial classes, allowing families to explore lessons before making long-term commitments. Competitions are also underway, with prizes ranging from free music and dance classes to musical instruments. Winners from the Aldar Academies contests will be announced in October, while prizes for ARN-led activations are awarded on-site during school events.

Melodica Music Academy is now one of the UAE’s leading music and dance academies, with more than 25 branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah. Over 25,000 students are currently enrolled, guided by international teachers and a curriculum aligned with globally recognised boards such as ABRSM, Trinity, MTB, and RAD. The academy places strong emphasis on performance, personal growth, and certification opportunities, enabling students to pursue music and dance at both professional and recreational levels.

Beyond skill development, music and dance help children build discipline, coordination, confidence, and self-expression — qualities that carry into their academic and personal lives. In a culturally diverse country like the UAE, Melodica sees the arts as a bridge that connects communities and celebrates creativity.

The Back-to-School campaign continues through September, with Aldar Academies contest winners to be revealed in October. Until then, students are encouraged to explore instruments, dance forms, and lessons that may shape lifelong passions.

For further information and enrolment inquiries, visit www.melodica.ae, call 04 559 1000, or email welcome@melodica.ae.