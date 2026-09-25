Melodica brings the experience of music and dance to KidZania at Dubai Mall

Children learn best by exploring, experiencing and discovering the world around them. Recognising the importance of giving children opportunities to experience different professions, skills and interests first-hand, Melodica Music & Dance Academy has opened a dedicated store at KidZania, Dubai Mall, bringing the world of music and dance into one of Dubai’s most popular children’s experiential destinations.

KidZania allows children to step into the shoes of adults and experience different roles in an engaging and interactive environment. From becoming firefighters and explorers to Experience of using a bank, hotel or chocolate factory, children are encouraged to discover different interests through hands-on experiences.

Melodica believes that music and dance deserve to be part of that journey of discovery.

“Children are like a blank slate. They take in what they see, experience and enjoy around them. When they are introduced to music and dance through fun, activity and real experiences, they have the opportunity to discover whether it is something they truly enjoy and connect with,” says Afshin, Owner of Melodica Music & Dance Academy.

The new Melodica presence at KidZania has been created with this philosophy in mind — allowing children to experience music and dance not simply as lessons, but as something exciting, creative and enjoyable.

For many children, discovering an instrument or stepping onto a dance floor can be the beginning of a lifelong passion. A child who gets the opportunity to pick up an instrument, explore rhythm or express themselves through movement may discover an interest they had never experienced before.

“We wanted children to have the opportunity to experience music and dance in the same way they experience other professions at KidZania — by actually getting involved and having fun. You never know when a simple experience can help a child discover something they truly love,” Afshin adds.

The opening of Melodica at KidZania, Dubai Mall, reflects the academy’s wider vision of making music and dance accessible to children in engaging and memorable ways. Rather than focusing only on formal learning, the initiative encourages children to explore creativity, performance and self-expression from an early age.

With its presence inside KidZania, Melodica hopes to introduce a new generation of children to the joy of music and dance — one experience, one rhythm and one performance at a time.

For more information, visit www.melodica.ae | Call: 04 559 1000.