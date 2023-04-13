Meet youngest influencer from UAE, Zayn Shah winning hearts through his social contribution to Dubai Police

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:18 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM

At the age of 22, Zayn Shah contributed along with the Dubai Police in iftar distributing to the people on the main streets of Dubai Creek with Naif Police Station to support the needy. He has contributed to several human causes over the years.

Many people are blessed with loads of talent and as they start growing up, they can fulfil their dreams at a very young age. But no matter how talented you are, still you have to do hard work to gain success. One such young talented lad who is winning hearts across the UAE and around the globe is Shah. Being the youngest influencer and content creator he makes mind-boggling content for his followers to get entertained and educate from the same.

Talking about his contributions and content creation, Shah stated: “I started my content creation journey as a hobby and I used to love making TikTok videos. When people started appreciating my work, I thought why not turn my hobby into my job? That's when I started making content that would motivate people. Today, when I see myself, I take it as my responsibility to entertain people, it’s about making someone laugh, adore, and be happy.”