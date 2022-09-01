Meet these renowned healthcare professionals who assist us in leading healthier lives
Today we list the Top Healthcare professionals and leaders from different healthcare specializations who offer every patient the best clinical services based on their excellent diagnosis with medical or surgical interventions.
1. Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala
Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala is one of the celebrated Physiotherapists and Naturopathist in the country who is successfully running her Clinical Care and therapy centres in Pune (Maharashtra) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand). Over 18 years, she's helped more than 19k patients. She's BPT, MPT (Neuro), DNYS, CCH (1yr), and CHM (Thailand) (1yr). The doctor has an Honorary Doctorate in Neuromuscular Rehabilitation and Acupressure from SWAU.
The experienced doctor's magical hands can heal patients without surgery by combining current science and old methods. Dr. Surabhi uses natural therapy and lifestyle adjustments to heal patients.
The ace doctor treats Knee or Hip Replacement, Frozen Shoulder, digestive tract disorders, diabetes and its associated ailments, Joint stiffness and dislocation, Retino Pigmentosa, Peripheral Neuro Pathy, etc. Dr. Surabhi recently won ET Change Makers Award 2022. Website - www.dhanwala.com
2. Dr. Arvind Gahlot
Dr. Arvind Gahlot is a name among the best Cardiothoracic Surgeons any country can have. He is a qualified M.Ch.(CVTS) and M.S(General Surgery) specialist and has outperformed 2000 successful open- heart surgeries. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Arvind is the perfect ‘Whisper to Roar’ story in executing around 500 surgeries individually. He is associated with Mumbai’s top hospitals like Saifee, Wockhardt, Raheja, Criticare, HN Reliance Foundation, SevenHills, AIMS, and Fortis Healthcare. He is the Most Prominent Cardiothoracic Surgeon of the Year - 2022, Mumbai. With achievements as an open-heart surgeon, he also vests his expertise in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve surgery, Bypass surgery, Vascular surgery, Valve replacement, and Repair. Dr. Arvind is an active participant in national and international conferences and his most cherished passion is being a lecturer for medical colleges. Website - www.drarvindgahlot.com
3. Dr Nikhil Tari
Dr. Nikhil Tari is India's emerging bodybuilding and fitness star. Dr. Nikhil, one of India's most accomplished bodybuilders, has been named India's #1 bodybuilding & fitness consultant multiple times, including "Health & Wellness Icon" by Midday. With 15 years of clinical experience and 24 as a bodybuilder, he's a wonderful blend of talents and experience. He runs a Bodybuilding and Fitness clinic in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The expert implements muscle-building techniques and exercise programmes that assist manage sports injuries with minimum lifestyle adjustments.
The pro fitness guru gives comprehensive insights on bodybuilding fitness on Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook. His vision is to develop an international-grade bodybuilding and fitness school in India and train world-class athletes. Website – www.drnikhiltari.business.site
4. Dr Santosh Shetty
Dr Santosh Shetty is a renowned name in Orthopedics and Arthritis Care in Mumbai He is amongst the top joint replacement surgeons to perform Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery in India. The doctor is a specialist in minimally invasive muscle sparing Robotic Surgery using the Cuvis technology and is the first in the World to perform Subvastus Robotic surgery of Both the Knee Joint in a single sitting using this Automatic technology and Opulent Gold CR Implants.
Dr Shetty has pioneered Absolute Precision™️ Technique for fast-track recovery and has been offering the latest cutting edge technology to his patients over the last 20 years.
Dr. Shetty has more than 10,000 satisfied patients and has won various awards for his work in joint pain and arthritis, including the "Patient Satisfaction Award" and the "Maharashtra Gaurav Award" for excellent contribution in Robotic Replacement. Website - www.drsantoshshetty.com
5. Dr Ameed Murad
MBBS with Masters in Alternative Medicine & Applied Nutrition, Fellowship Functional Medicine, USA.
A Modern Doctor powered by 450+ Years Of Heritage & Experience with Numerous national awards, scientific Patents and Disease Reversal specialist. Dr Ameed is loved & revered by millions of followers worldwide from bureaucrats, politicians, celebrities to the common man.
Since 1565, The Murad family has been the bridge connecting India with the prestigious Tib-E-Unani (Greek-Arab system of medicinal science) way of Holistic natural healing through treatment of the root cause of illnesses, not just the symptoms but complete disease reversals.
Dr. Ameed began his medical career at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, where he envisioned blending herbal and modern therapy. Dr. Murad's team of doctors and scientists have achieved formulation and therapy innovations. Numerous national and international nutraceutical patents add glamour. Website - www.Vedaan.com
6. Dr. Aaditya Patakrao
Dr. Aaditya Patakrao, is renowned dentist from India, and known as A Celebrity Dentist.
He is the owner of Dr. Aaditya's Advance Dental hospital, in Pune Maharashtra. He perform microscopic and laser root canals. Dr Aaditya has more than 10000 Root Canals surgeries and 2000 Dental Implants surgeries to his credit.
He has acquired Dental Implant course in Boston USA and Microscopic Laser skill from Germany. His Hospital is an International standardized and recognised by the European Medical Association. It has great ambience and It takes special care of the patients.
Dr. Aaditya's team performs modern dental treatments. He's attended many international dental conferences.
Dr. Aaditya has won national and international dental accolades. Dr. Aaditya pays the most taxes of any dentist in the world. He won Oscar of Dentistry Award. Website - www.aadityadentalcare.in
7. Dr. Niraj Jha
Dr. Niraj Jha is a well-known Neuro Physiotherapist and rehabilitation professional in the Mumbai region with global medical and social rehabilitation expertise. Dr. Niraj Jha has over 16 years of experience in neurorehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation, general community medicine, and orthopaedic disorders. Dr. Jha earned his Ph.D. in Neurological Rehabilitation, Master of Physiotherapy in Neurology, and Master of Disability Rehabilitation at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.In addition, he has undergone and completed the Fellowship programme in Cardiac and Neurological Rehabilitation.
He's the Lions Club International District Chairperson for Medical Services. Physioworld is a top-three Mumbai physiotherapy centre. He's a public health consultant for UNICEF and WHO. Best physiotherapist by Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award and Front-Liners Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Award in 2022. He's among India's best neuro physiotherapists. Website - www.physioworld.org
8. Dr Hetal Doshi
Dr Hetal Doshi is one of the most dynamic Cosmetic Dental Surgeon and kids favourite dentist in Mumbai.
After graduating from Mum in 2003, she completed her Post Graduation in Cosmetic Dentistry from USA in 2005 and has been awarded an Associate Fellowship in Laser Dentistry from the World Clinical Laser Institute, USA in 2022.
She is known for her magical hands and has treated 4000+ Pediatric, 4000+ adults and created 3000+ Smile Make-Overs.
Dr Hetal Doshi's Dental Care is amongst the first few clinics in India to provide Anxiety - Free Dentistry commonly known as laughing gas and is most preferred clinic for both kids and adults.
In recognition to her clinical expertise she has been bestowed with the prestigious Healthcare Leadership Award, in Nov 2019.
Dr. Hetal Doshi is director of Khandwala’s Eye Hospital & Hem Polyclinic and been invited as an Oral Health Advisor at many schools, colleges and social events. Instagram ID - @dr.hetaldoshi
9. Dr Bhasker Sharma
Dr Bhasker Sharma is a highly-acclaimed homoeopathic doctor and physician in India and abroad. Dr Sharma hails from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The renowned doctor is on a mission to promote homoeopathy and a healthy community. He attempts to dispel homoeopathic myths. He's a world-famous alternative medicine practitioner known for curing renal stone, gastritis, leukoderma, piles, arthritis, skin disorders, diabetes, male sexual illnesses, female sexual diseases, ovarian cyst, PCOD, prostate enlargement, hair loss, weight loss, etc.
Dr. Sharma has 30 world records, 58 international and national honours in India, and 12 books published. He's written a dozen medical and literary works. Dr. Sharma held the Largest Homoeopathy Lesson on August 21, 2018, in Rajkot, Gujarat. The feat earned him a Guinness World Record. Website - www.drsharmafoundation.org
10. Dr Anshuman Manaswi
Anshuman Manaswi is a senior cosmetic and plastic surgeon in Mumbai, India. He founded one of India's premier plastic surgery hospitals, La Transformationé. He works at the Nanavati Max Speciality Hospital and Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre.
He's popular with celebs for his skill, yet he treats everyone with passion. He's trained several cosmetologists and plastic surgeons.
He's presented scholarly papers at international and national conferences and published in reputable journals. Various reputable organisations have honoured him. Marquis' Who's who World Bibliography lists him as a top doctor.
He's a pioneer in Lymphedema Surgery and takes satisfaction in aiding patients. Website – www.latransformatione.com