Meet the film production company of Ariel Lavi - Lavi Company Miami, FL
Lavi Company Miami, FL, is the next promising film production in the world.
It is owned by Ariel Lavi, an international film producer and screenwriter. He produced films in the US, Mexico, Nigeria, Dubai, and Canada. His films won 64 awards, were nominated 35 times and screened at 74 film festivals in 24 countries. His films were distributed to streaming platforms in China like IQiyi - Netflix of China and Tencent Video. He is a judge at Sunset Film Festival and Hollywood Screenings Film Festival. He has been interviewed in radio stations and magazines all over the world: the US, China, the UK, the Caribbean, Italy, Dubai, Japan, Nigeria, India, Canada, and Singapore.
Although his films won awards all over the world, his films won a few awards in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia and were nominated in Bangladesh and were screened in Kosovo.
Lavi Company is a film production company in Miami FL. The company produces films but offers other services, including commercials, video music clips, demo reel production for actors and others. This company is working remotely and frontally. The services are available all over the world no matter where. When the owner produced many films all over the world this isn't surprising.
This company is very popular on IMDBPro. By IMDB, the COMPANYmeter is 5,800, which can prove the interesting process of the company.
Lavi said: "The goal of our company is to produce modern International Content that will influence people all over the world. Dubai and the UAE have a great film industry and it will be a great place for my company to work."
Lavi is now in talks to open a new public relations company for artists (actors, filmmakers, models, influencers and musicians) who are interested in getting articles & interviews all over the world like him that will collaborate with Lavi Company too.