Meet Sukhbir Dhaliwal, owner of Peel Financial: Canada's leading equipment financing company
Sukhbir Dhaliwal, owner of Peel Financial, having years of experience, can help businesses navigate the complex world of equipment financing
Sukhbir Dhaliwal is the founder and CEO of Peel Financial, a leading equipment financing company in Canada. He has over 20 years of experience in the equipment leasing industry and has built Peel Financial into the largest independent equipment financing source in Canada.
Dhaliwal started his career in the equipment leasing industry in the late 1990s, working for a small leasing company in Toronto. He quickly realised that there was a significant need for customised financing solutions for businesses across Canada, and he decided to start his own company to fill this gap.
In early 2000, Dhaliwal founded Peel Financial with a vision to provide innovative and affordable financing solutions to businesses across Canada. He started as a one-man business, working out of his home office, but his dedication and hard work paid off, and Peel Financial quickly grew into a 70+ people company with offices across Canada.
Under his leadership, Peel Financial has become a trusted partner for businesses across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare, construction, hospitality and agriculture. The company has helped thousands of businesses secure the financing they need to acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow their businesses.
Dhaliwal’s success can be attributed to his deep understanding of the equipment leasing industry and his commitment to providing customised financing solutions that meet the unique needs of each business. He believes in building long-term relationships with his clients and providing ongoing support throughout the financing process.
In addition to his work at Peel Financial, Dhaliwal is also actively involved in the community and is a strong advocate for entrepreneurship and has mentored many young entrepreneurs over the years.
Dhaliwal’s success story is an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs. He started with a small one-man business and grew it into a leading equipment financing company in Canada. His dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing customised financing solutions have made him a trusted partner for businesses across Canada.
One of the key advantages of working with Peel Financial is its ability to provide customised financing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of each business. They understand that every business is unique and has different requirements when it comes to equipment financing. Therefore, they work closely with their clients to understand their business goals and financial situation before recommending a financing solution that works best for them.
Peel Financial offers a range of financing options, including lease-to-own, operating leases, and loans. They also provide flexible payment options, including seasonal payments, deferred payments, and skip payments, to help businesses manage their cash flow effectively. Additionally, they offer fast and easy approval processes, with most applications approved within 24 hours.
Another advantage of working with Peel Financial is its commitment to customer service. They believe in building long-term relationships with their clients and providing ongoing support throughout the financing process. Their team of leasing professionals is always available to answer any questions or concerns that businesses may have, and they provide regular updates on the status of their financing application.
Peel Financial has a proven track record of success, having helped thousands of businesses across Canada secure the financing they need to grow and succeed. They have worked with businesses of all sizes, from small start-ups to large corporations, and have helped them acquire the equipment they need to operate and expand their businesses.
In conclusion, Peel Financial is a leading equipment financing company in Canada, founded by Dhaliwal, that provides customised financing solutions to businesses across a range of industries. They offer a range of financing options, flexible payment plans, and fast approval processes, making it easy for businesses to acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Their commitment to customer service and long-term relationships sets them apart from other equipment leasing companies, and their proven track record of success makes them a trusted partner for businesses across Canada.