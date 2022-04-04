Hadid Caviar — the sustainable and traceable take on the traditional luxe delicacy

While caviar has been a cornerstone of luxury delicacies for more than a millennium now, massive demand brought on by consumers’ desire for the succulent fish roe has forced the sturgeon, caviar’s source, into worldwide endangerment. As such, fans of the food have had to grapple with a new reality; stop eating the beloved product, or procure their caviar from more ethical sources. Hadid Caviar, a venture owned and operated by the well-known Hadid family and its patriarch, Mohamed, has disrupted the industry with a solution in hand through its carefully curated selection of the world’s finest caviars that are 100 per cent sustainable and traceable, keeping consumers’ consciousness clean as they indulge in their favourite delicacies.

To accomplish its mission as a morally-attuned brand, Hadid Caviar only sources its high-end caviar from its farms dotted across the world. Keeping each farm on strict quality control, the company has built a reputation for the consistently excellent taste of its caviar in tandem with its buzzed-about ethical pursuits. Between its farms across Poland, China, Romania, Italy and Germany, Hadid Caviar can sustainably breed several different sturgeons that thrive in different climates, resulting in Hadid Caviar’s six different caviar editions that range from the Baerii-led Silver Edition to the Almas roe Sultan’s Edition. Considering all of its sturgeon are raised in simulated environments akin to their native habitats, all of Hadid Caviar is then harvested with state-of-the-art technology, hand-picked and hand packaged to ensure the premium characteristics synonymous with the Hadid name.

Staying in line with global standards, Hadid Caviar’s meticulous operations – both at the farm and in the lab where the roe are assessed for pure perfection – have gained the approval of all major international governing bodies that reside over caviar development, including the FDA and HACCP guidelines. Each vacuum-sealed tin of Hadid Caviar features its unique identification code to provide peace of mind for sustainability and the future of the endangered fish, tracing the origin of the caviar from Hadid Caviar’s legal farming facilities, detailing which type of sturgeon it was sourced from, and year of production.

As one of the few completely traceable caviar brands on the modern market, Hadid Caviar has made a major splash among consumers, securing a placement at retailing giant Harrods and currently serving a multitude of regions across the map, including Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Qatar, and Monaco.

With plans to continue championing sustainability throughout the caviar market, Hadid Caviar’s sought-after line of high-quality products is paving the way toward a more ethical future of caviar consumption worldwide, changing the industry for the better one tin at a time.