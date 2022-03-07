Meet Areej Mohsin Darwish, a prominent name in the world of business

A dynamic entrepreneur who has risen in the business world and inspired everyone globally with her intelligent strategic planning and business skills

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 3:29 PM

The more we look around ourselves, the more we notice how business industries today are run by multiple powerful individuals, dominated by the women of the world. It is great to learn that these women professionals have been changing gears in the business world. They have made people go in awe of what they have achieved in their respective industries, which has brought them on a global platform. Doing exactly that with her group of companies is ace entrepreneur Areej Mohsin Darwish, listed as the ‘Most Powerful Businesswomen’ seven times in Forbes. Recipient of the gold and bronze Stevie award and Harvard Business Council International Award, she is the chairperson of MHD ACERE cluster at the renowned Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC (MHD LLC), a company with diverse business interests and association with world renowned brands like McLaren, Jaguar, Land Rover, Huawei, Daikin, Dell, Ford, KDK, Michelin Tyres, MG, and many others. With a strong foothold in the Oman market and listed in Top 100 Family Businesses by Forbes, the organisation has witnessed stupendous growth since its establishment.

Inheriting a family business is one thing, but taking it from strength to strength and transforming it into success can only be the work of a determined individual who aims to carry forward the family legacy to the pinnacle of success.

Darwish has shattered the glass ceiling as she threaded into an unchartered territory with an educational choice in IT and career choice in automotive which was a male dominated sphere. By breaking the glass ceiling, she has revolutionised the work space and made it more inclusive and accessible for women, thus inspiring others to take up more such roles.

Her journey as a leader has been driven by purpose, passion and perseverance. As the chairperson, she has maximised growth by staying on top of business activities, market conditions and the competitive landscape; continuously monitoring business trends and forecasts to make proactive adjustments; and strengthened the company’s position in the Omani market by leveraging industry knowledge and business acumen to achieve consistent success. More importantly, she has an invaluable first-hand perspective on what it takes to overcome the unique challenges in the workplace.

Darwish is determined to bring added values and accomplish Oman’s 2040 vision to stimulate growth which focuses on innovation, knowledge, infrastructure, logistics, education, learning and scientific research.

Being a socially responsible individual, Darwish believes that a leader takes on a visible role in society beyond business in order to build a sustainable world. Working towards this, she is to a number of social initiatives. She is an active member of UNICEF Leadership Circle to empower the youth and enhance their skills and education.

Her vision is ‘to set an outstanding example for tomorrow’s Omani women,’ and she is inspiring a generation of young Omani women as a role model.