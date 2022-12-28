Meet Ana Juneja, a well-renowned intellectual property attorney
Ana Juneja accomplished a lot in her career, and she's still going strong. She's been able to do it all on her own and running her firm successfully is proof of that.
Many people have opinions about what has led certain industries to success. Some say it's the constant evolution of technology and professionals using new advances across various fields, while others say that it's the ceaseless hard work of a small number of experts in their respective industry. Some people also think that both factors are responsible for what has led some industries to where they are today. A perfect example is the legal industry, which requires many qualified and knowledgeable lawyers, just like Ana Juneja, aka Ana Skoumal
Ana Juneja is passionate about law and trademarks. As a pillar in her industry, she has recently gained major attention for her work. You may have seen her recent articles on protecting businesses through trademarks, patents, LLCs, and more. She's an award-winning SuperLawyer who was born in Bhopal in 1990 and migrated to the US with her physician-parents when aged three.
Although she originally majored in law, she soon found she was more engaged with the intellectual property role and graduated with a degree in 2018. Ana became an IP attorney working at Dennemeyer & Associates after taking her oath at Illinois Supreme Court as an attorney in 2018. Ana launched her own company called Ana Law LLC in 2021. The company has registered and filed over 6,000 patents and trademarks worldwide!
She is the woman behind several multi-million-dollar settlements in trademark and patent litigation. Within the industry's short span, she has gained big positive testimonials from clients calling her company first-class trademark and patent experts.
Do follow her on Instagram @anajuneja to know more.