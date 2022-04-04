Meet Alloysius AJ Lloyd — an entrepreneur uplifting his community

By Saqib Malik Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM

'Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?' Martin Luther King Jr once said. Though years have passed since King walked this earth, his wisdom and pursuit of equality still pervade the present day. Alloysius AJ Lloyd has taken heed of King’s words, taking his success and reinvesting it into the very community that uplifted him into the man he is today. The entrepreneur is looking to spread his prosperity into the lives of others.

As a mogul in his own right, Lloyd’s previous work as a technical advisor and creative consultant for a hush-hush African country and deft stratification as the co-founder of Kiji Ventures helped boost his company’s evaluation into the eight-figure range. A staunch supporter of regenerative development, a school of thought focused on improving society and its support systems as a whole by utilising resources to stimulate future growth, Lloyd now looks to embody this very ethos as his mission for the future.

To do so, Lloyd implements the novel world of ‘exposureships,’ giving people that normally wouldn’t have access to high-profile individuals and investors their own chance to shine in the spotlight, paying forward the very publicity given to him by his mentor, artist Michèle Lamy. Lloyd’s current 12-14 month plan aims to invest in up-and-coming women of colour — one of the most marginalised groups in the US — to help them navigate their industries toward long-term success.

Having personally experienced the pitfalls of systemic limitations, and the exuberant triumphs of being advised by those he admires, Lloyd’s latest ventures in the world of regenerative development not only bring his own professional journey full circle but help to make the world a better place for all.