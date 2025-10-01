  • search in Khaleej Times


Meena Jewellers hosts 4th annual Polki Festival with new Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection

Celebrating 30 years of trust with a new Polki collection and exclusive festive offers

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 12:29 PM

Meena Jewellers is set to dazzle this festive season with the 4th edition of its Polki Festival, taking place on October 3, 4 and 5, 2025 at its flagship stores.

The three-day festival will see the launch of Meena Jewellers’ much-anticipated Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection, featuring exquisite Polki jewellery crafted to blend timeless tradition with modern elegance.

To mark the occasion and celebrate 30 years of customer trust, shoppers will also enjoy a 5 per cent cashback voucher on every Polki jewellery purchase made during the festival.

“Polki is timeless and remains one of the most sought-after jewellery styles for weddings and festive occasions,” said Sanjay Jethwani, partner at Meena Jewellers.

Further commenting, he said: “This festival is our way of thanking customers for their trust, while introducing designs that reflect both heritage and innovation.”