Meena Jewellers announces 5th annual Polki festival featuring Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Meena Jewellers has announced the fifth edition of its annual Polki festival, featuring the unveiling of its Bridal & Diwali Collection 2026. The event will also highlight the brand's association with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, reflecting its focus on traditional craftsmanship, heritage and contemporary jewellery designs.

Taking place from October 23 to 25, 2026, the three-day festival will showcase a selection of Polki jewellery, highlighting the intricate artistry and craftsmanship associated with this traditional jewellery style.

The new Bridal & Diwali Collection brings together bridal jewellery and festive statement pieces, offering a selection for weddings, festive occasions and special celebrations. Inspired by India's rich jewellery heritage, the collection combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

The association with Kapoor and Sahni complements the collection's focus on heritage, elegance and family traditions. Their involvement also highlights the connection between jewellery and significant life occasions, from bridal celebrations to festive gifting.

As part of the festival, customers will receive a complimentary 24-karat gold bar* from Meena Jewellers, personalised with a design of their choice.

The festival will be held exclusively at Meena Jewellers' flagship stores in Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai, where customers can explore jewellery collections for weddings, festive occasions and gifting.

Through its annual Polki festival, Meena Jewellers continues to showcase traditional Indian jewellery craftsmanship while introducing new collections for the festive and wedding seasons.

*Terms and conditions apply.